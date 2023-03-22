GBP/JPY traces downbeat yields near 161.00 ahead of BoE

- GBP/JPY keeps pullback from one-week high, fades corrective bounce off 160.80.
- Yields tumbled after Federal Reserve, US Treasury announcements.
- Reuters Tankan Survey for Japan suggests pessimism at big manufacturing firms.
- Strong UK inflation backs BoE’s 0.25% rate hike but Brexit woes, banking fears may probe GBP bulls.
GBP/JPY drops to 161.00 as it traces downbeat Treasury bond yields during early hours of “Super Thursday”, ahead of the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy announcements. In doing so, the cross-currency pair not only traces bond coupons but also portrays the broad weakness in the British Pound (GBP) ahead of the key event.
US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields both dropped the most in a week after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) failed to push back the banking sector fears despite announcing a 0.25% rate hike. The reason could be linked to the statements saying, “some additional policy firming may be appropriate,” instead of previous remarks like “ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate”.
It should be noted that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments triggered a corrective bounce in the bond market but the same couldn’t last long.
Fed Chair Powell said that officials do not see rate cuts for this year, which in turn allowed breathing space to the greenback bears in the last. On the other hand, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ruled out considering “blanket insurance” for bank deposits. Recently, Bloomberg also came out with the news suggesting that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is said to delay the bid deadline for a silicon valley private bank.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields stay pressured around 3.45% and 3.96% at the latest while the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains even after Wall Street’s downbeat performance.
It’s worth noting that the GBP/JPY pair’s latest losses ignore downbeat results from the monthly Reuters Tankan survey as it said, “Big Japanese manufacturers remained pessimistic about business conditions for a third straight month in March.”
Furthermore, strong inflation data from the UK and British PM Rishi Sunak’s victory in getting the Brexit bill passed through the House of Commons, despite major Tory rebels, also should have favored the GBP/JPY buyers but could not.
That said, UK’s headline inflation data, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 10.4% YoY in February versus 9.8% expected and 10.1% previous readings while the Core CPI rose to 6.2% compared to 5.8% market forecasts and previous readings. Given the improvement in the British inflation figures, the Bank of England (BoE) may be able to perform well in its likely last hawkish dance.
On the other hand, The Guardian said, "Rishi Sunak has escaped an overly damaging Commons rebellion over his revised plan for post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade, winning a vote on the measure with 22 of his own MPs voting against the deal."
Moving on, the BoE's 0.25% rate hike is already given and may not entertain GBP/JPY traders much, apart from initial whipsaw, unless the inflation outlook and BoE Minutes suggest further rate lifts.
Also read: BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing the ground for a rate hike pause in May
Technical analysis
A one-month-old descending trend line and 200-DMA, respectively around 163.15 and 163.30, restrict short-term upside of the GBP/JPY pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.09
|Today Daily Change
|-0.79
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49%
|Today daily open
|161.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.53
|Daily SMA50
|160.92
|Daily SMA100
|162.72
|Daily SMA200
|163.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.26
|Previous Daily Low
|160.76
|Previous Weekly High
|164.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|158.57
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|161.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|160.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Five-day run for the Euro comes to an end Premium
EUR/USD hit a seven-week high on Thursday, but a stronger US Dollar triggered a correction. The pair failed again to hold above 1.0900 and dropped below 1.0850. The DXY rebounded despite the decline in US yields. On Friday, Eurozone and US PMIs will be watched closely.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
SEC issues alert, states crypto service providers may not be complying with US laws
The crypto market has been in the crosshairs of the SEC for a while now. The lack of clear regulations and the recent collapse of crypto companies and tokens has increased concerns among investors. The regulatory body has issued an alert for potential investors.
International outlook: Global Economy Proving Resilient, for Now
Wells Fargo analysts forecast a modestly softer U.S. dollar than previously, and forecast the trade-weighted dollar against the advanced foreign economies to depreciate by 3% by the end of 2023 and a further 5% in 2024