GBP/JPY Technical Analysis: Pulls back from 142.83/90 confluence on Japanese catalysts

- GBP/JPY steps back from 21-DMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement after Japan’s data dump, BOJ Summary of Opinions.
- 50-DMA acts as immediate support ahead of the key support trend line.
Given the mostly upbeat prints of Japanese data and Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers’ Summary of Opinions, GBP/JPY declines to 142.30 during early Friday.
Read: USD/JPY drops to 109.55 after Japan’s data dump
The pair seems now declining towards a 50-day Simple Moving Average (DMA) level of 141.30 while 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September-December upside, at 139.80, could question bears then after.
If at all sellers dominate below 139.80, an ascending trend line since early-September, at 139.00 now, will be on the Bears’ radar.
Alternatively, pair’s daily closing beyond the confluence of 21-DMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, near 142.83/90, could escalate the recovery towards 144.00 and December 16 low near 145.75.
Assuming the quote’s extended rise past-145.75, the monthly top surrounding 148.00 could be refreshed.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|142.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.85
|Daily SMA50
|141.26
|Daily SMA100
|136.65
|Daily SMA200
|138.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.73
|Previous Daily Low
|140.28
|Previous Weekly High
|146.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.98
|Previous Monthly High
|141.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.89
