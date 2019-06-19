GBP/JPY technical analysis: Buyers again aim for 137.00 on sustained trading above 136.50/48

- 100-HMA, 38.2% Fibo. offers strong downside support.
- Immediate ascending trend-line also portrays the pair’s strength.
Failure to slip beneath immediate support-confluence portrays the GBP/JPY pair’s ability to again aim for 137.00 while it takes the rounds to 136.73 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
If prices manage to remain strong beyond the latest high near 137.00, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 137.20 and 137.80 can come back on the chart.
In a case, bulls manage to hold their bods above 137.80 last week's high around 138.33 could be their next target.
On the downside break of 136.50/48 support-confluence including 100-hour moving average (100-HMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement could open the door for the pair’s fresh selling towards 136.13 support-line.
Also, pair’s decline below 136.13 trend-line support might not refrain from dragging it to 135.80 and then to 135.40 rest-points.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.74
|Today Daily Change
|55 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40%
|Today daily open
|136.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.73
|Daily SMA50
|141.49
|Daily SMA100
|143.3
|Daily SMA200
|143.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.26
|Previous Daily Low
|135.37
|Previous Weekly High
|138.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.51
|Previous Monthly High
|146.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|136.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
