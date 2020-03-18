GBP/JPY struggles around 130.00 after Tuesday’s Doji, equities in the spotlight

- GBP/JPY seesaws near 18-month low after flashing a trend reversal suggestion candlestick the previous day.
- UK announced fresh measures worth 15% of GDP to bridge short-term financing needs to businesses.
- EU-UK trade talks in limbo amid coronavirus outbreak.
- Stocks rallied on further stimulus hope, US/Japan affirmed commitment to use all weapons to fight against the pandemic.
With the policymakers in the US and Japan showing readiness to ward off the coronavirus impact, the market’s risk-tone recovers off-late. That said, the GBP/JPY pair takes around to 130.00, currently at 129.90, amid the initial Tokyo session trading on Wednesday.
The latest comments from the US treasury, relying on the talks between the Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, mentioned that both the policymakers reaffirmed commitment to using all appropriate policy measures to achieve strong growth and guard against downside risks.
Earlier, the US Fed announced another measure to fight against the pandemic via short-term credit to primary dealers.
On the negative side, S&P Global Ratings said that the Asia-pacific economic growth in 2020 will more than halve to less than 3% due to the deadly virus. Further, the news that the disease is now present in all of the US 50 states and the DC offered additional burden to the risk-tone.
While portraying the risk-tone, the US 10-year treasury yields mark two basis points (bps) of gains to 1.018% whereas stocks in Japan and the US Futures mark mixed pictures amid expectations of further easing from the policymakers.
It should also be noted that the recently upbeat trade data from Japan played its role to additionally pressure the quote downwards whereas pessimism surrounding the UK’s coronavirus scenario, despite the government’s action, acted as an extra filter.
Technical Analysis
Although Doji candlestick formation on the daily chart and oversold RSI conditions favor the pair’s pullback moves, a three-week-old descending trend line at 133.00 question the recovery moves. Alternatively, the pair’s declines below Tuesday’s low of 128.60 will defy the trend reversal pattern and suggests further downside towards the year 2019 lows near 126.70/65.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|129.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.95
|Daily SMA50
|140.85
|Daily SMA100
|141.28
|Daily SMA200
|137.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.24
|Previous Daily Low
|128.6
|Previous Weekly High
|137.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.23
|Previous Monthly High
|144.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|128.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY seesaws around 107.50 following fresh risk catalysts
USD/JPY fails to hold onto recovery gains as trade sentiment turns weak. Despite the Fed’s sustained action mode, downbeat comments from the US policymakers as well as pessimism among Japanese firms, not to forget upbeat trade data from Japan, weigh on the pair.
AUD/USD regains 0.6000, eyes on government/central bank steps to counter coronavirus
Following the Aussie dollar’s slump to be the weakest G10 currency, down 1.9% versus the greenback, the AUD/USD bears catch a breath as the quote bounces off to 0.6020 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session.
New Zealand GDP Fourth Quarter Preview: Three months and an age ago
Gross domestic product is expected to fall to 1.8% in the fourth quarter annual measure from 2.3% in the third quarter. On a quarterly basis GDP is predicted to slip to 0.5% from 0.7% in the previous quarter. New Zealand’s economic growth is forecast to decline in the final three months of 2019.
Gold: 61.8% Fibonacci guards immediate upside towards $1,550
While extending its recovery gains, Gold prices rise 0.58% to $1,537.50 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the bullion accelerates the U-turn from 200-day SMA beyond 100-day SMA. RSI recovery favors further pullback.
WTI stabilizing just ahead of the 2016 lows
WTI crude came in a stone throw of the 2016 lows on Tuesday in the US session but bounced late in the day and is currently trading in a correction a $26.85bbls with an Asian session low of $26.65bbls and a high of $27.21bbls.