GBP/JPY rises over 1.0% as political instability weighs on the Yen

- GBP/JPY is rising as pre-election concerns the ruling LDP party could lose weakens the Yen.
- A change of government or weaker ruling coalition could impact the BoJ’s decision making with consequences for the currency.
- The Bank of England’s relatively more hawkish stance on interest rates is a further backwind for GBP/JPY.
The GBP/JPY is trading over 1.0% higher on Wednesday in the 198.30s. A combination of political instability in Japan and shifting economic forecasts, coupled with differing monetary policy outlooks between the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Bank of England (BoE), are key elements shaping market sentiment and trading behavior.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) has been under considerable selling pressure due to domestic political uncertainty in Japan. Recent polls suggest that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) may lose its majority in the upcoming general election. A potential leadership shift or the need for a coalition could complicate the government's policy-making, including monetary policy conducted by the Bank of Japan. Political instability often creates risk aversion, leading to a weakening of the affected currency, which, in this case, places downward pressure on the Yen.
The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) downgrade of Japan's economic growth forecast to 0.3% for this year, down from a previous 0.7%, further exacerbates this pressure. A weaker economic outlook generally reduces demand for a currency, contributing to a decline in its value. In the near term the weak growth reflected in these revisions are contributing to downward momentum for the Yen, which can lead to an increase in the GBP/JPY exchange rate.
On the other hand, the Pound Sterling (GBP) is experiencing upward momentum against the Yen, supported by relatively more hawkish signals from the Bank of England (BoE). BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Megan Greene’s remarks during the IMF meeting reinforced this sentiment. Despite recent data showing a drop in UK inflation to 1.7% in September, below the BoE's 2% target, Greene noted that the decrease was due to volatile components and would not sway her vote significantly. This suggests that the BoE may still prioritize tackling inflation, which supports expectations of tighter monetary policy. In contrast to Japan's more accommodative stance, this divergence can lead to an increase in the value of the Pound relative to the Yen.
Moreover, market participants are keenly awaiting BoE Governor Andrew Bailey’s upcoming speech, which could provide further insights into the bank’s future policy decisions, including potential rate cuts in November and December. While markets are speculating about the possibility of further rate reductions in the UK, the BoE’s relatively stronger position compared to the BoJ’s dovish policy stance is supporting the Pound, and the GBP/JPY.
Additionally, economic data releases such as the UK’s flash S&P Global/CIPS Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for October are expected to show modest expansion in business activity. Positive data from the UK economy would further bolster the Pound, adding additional upward pressure to the GBP/JPY exchange rate.
In summary, the GBP/JPY exchange rate is being driven higher by a combination of the Yen's weakness, due to Japan's political and economic challenges, and the relative strength of the Pound, supported by the BoE’s more hawkish policy outlook. These factors collectively suggest an upward bias in the GBP/JPY pair in the near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0750, sets new multi-month low
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since early July near 1.0750. The US Dollar continues to benefit from safe-haven flows and weighs on the pair as investors await comments from ECB and Fed policymakers.
USD/JPY extends rally beyond 153.00 ahead of BoJ Governor Ueda speech
USD/JPY preserves its bullish momentum and registers impressive daily gains above 153.00. The pair benefits from rallying US Treasury bond yields and sustained US Dollar strength. The uncertainty over BoJ rate hikes weighs on the Japanese Yen ahead of Governor Ueda's speech.
Gold retreats slightly from record-highs on elevated US yields, stronger USD
Gold price retreats from the all-time-high it set near $2,560 earlier in the day and trades slightly below $2,750. Rising US Treasury bond yields and the unabated US Dollar (USD) strength makes it difficult for XAU/USD to push higher.
BoC expected to accelerate easing cycle with 50 basis points interest-rate cut
There is broad anticipation that the BoC will cut its policy rate for the fourth consecutive meeting on Wednesday. Unlike previous moves, there seems to be a consensus for a 50 basis point rate cut this time, taking the benchmark interest rate to 3.75%.
BRICS Russia summit begins with false claim the bloc has larger GDP than G7
Russian President Vladimir Putin should check his facts. In a speech at the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow on October 18, the Russian President came up with some interesting fantasy statistics about the size of the association’s GDP.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.