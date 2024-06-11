GBP/JPY remains firm above 200.00 following the mixed UK employment data

The GBP/JPY cross trades in positive territory for the third consecutive day around 200.10 during the early European session on Tuesday. The cross dropped a few pips on mixed UK employment data. Investors will shift their attention to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) monetary policy meeting on Friday. The latest data from the UK Office for National Statistics on Tuesday showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 4.4% in the three months to April from 4.3% in the previous reading, worse than the market expectation of 4.3%. Meanwhile, the number of people claiming jobless benefits rose by 50.4K in May from an increase of 8.4K in April. The UK Employment Change came in at -140K in the three months to April, versus a -177K decrease in the previous reading. Apart from this, the UK Average Earnings excluding Bonus rose 6.0% 3M YoY in April, compared to a 6.0% increase in March, beating the estimations. The Average Earnings including Bonus increased by 5.9% in the same period and above the consensus of 5.7%. The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts modest sellers in the immediate reaction to the mixed UK employment market data. The BoJ is expected to commence tapering its monthly bond purchases at Friday's policy meeting, according to nearly two-thirds of economists surveyed in a Reuters poll on Tuesday. The Japanese central bank is widely anticipated to keep its short-term interest rate unchanged at 0.0%–0.1%. Investors will closely watch the BoJ’s statement. The dovish tone from the BoJ might exert some selling pressure on the Japanese Yen (JPY) and create a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.