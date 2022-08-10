GBP/JPY struggles for clear directions, grinds near intraday high of late.

Multiple pullbacks from the key SMAs, impending bear cross on the MACD tease sellers.

Bulls should remain cautious below descending trend line from late June.

GBP/JPY steadies near 163.20, after rising for the last three days, during the initial Tokyo session on Wednesday.

The cross-currency pair, however, remains on the bear’s radar as it has repeatedly failed to cross the 100-SMA in the last few days. Also keeping sellers hopeful is the looming bear cross on the MACD.

However, a clear downside break of the weekly support line near 162.70 becomes necessary for the GBP/JPY sellers to retake control.

Following that, a downward trajectory towards 161.00 and the 160.00 psychological magnet can’t be ruled out. Though, the monthly low near 159.45 might challenge the bears afterward.

On the contrary, a convergence of the 100-SMA and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the June-August downside, near 163.60 restricts the immediate upside of the GBP/JPY pair.

Also acting as an upside filter is the 200-SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, respectively around 163.90 and 164.70.

It should be noted that the GBP/JPY bulls remain skeptical until the quote stays below the downward sloping resistance line from late June, around 165.75 by the press time.

GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected