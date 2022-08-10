- GBP/JPY struggles for clear directions, grinds near intraday high of late.
- Multiple pullbacks from the key SMAs, impending bear cross on the MACD tease sellers.
- Bulls should remain cautious below descending trend line from late June.
GBP/JPY steadies near 163.20, after rising for the last three days, during the initial Tokyo session on Wednesday.
The cross-currency pair, however, remains on the bear’s radar as it has repeatedly failed to cross the 100-SMA in the last few days. Also keeping sellers hopeful is the looming bear cross on the MACD.
However, a clear downside break of the weekly support line near 162.70 becomes necessary for the GBP/JPY sellers to retake control.
Following that, a downward trajectory towards 161.00 and the 160.00 psychological magnet can’t be ruled out. Though, the monthly low near 159.45 might challenge the bears afterward.
On the contrary, a convergence of the 100-SMA and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the June-August downside, near 163.60 restricts the immediate upside of the GBP/JPY pair.
Also acting as an upside filter is the 200-SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, respectively around 163.90 and 164.70.
It should be noted that the GBP/JPY bulls remain skeptical until the quote stays below the downward sloping resistance line from late June, around 165.75 by the press time.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|163.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.71
|Daily SMA50
|164.29
|Daily SMA100
|163.01
|Daily SMA200
|158.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.68
|Previous Daily Low
|162.63
|Previous Weekly High
|163.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.45
|Previous Monthly High
|166.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|160.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|163.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|162.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|161.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.6950 on softer Chinese inflation
AUD/USD is holding lower ground near 0.6950 as sellers keep reins following softer Chinese CPI and PPI data. Markets remain risk-averse ahead of US inflation, which is crucial for the Fed's next rate hike move.
EUR/USD: Fake triangle breakout drags Eurozone bulls to near 1.0200
The EUR/USD is hovering around Tuesday’s low at 1.0203 and is likely to display a steep fall on its violation. The asset is declining swiftly after facing barricades above 1.0240 and has shifted into bearish territory. In the early Tokyo session, the major has given a downside break of the 1.0209-1.0215 range.
Gold bears seeking a critical rally in US yields around CPI
The gold price is flat in Tokyo as markets await the US inflation data for July that will come out during the New York open. The price has been supported by lower yields and that is supportive because the yellow metal offers no interest.
Crypto Sleeping Giants: Hedera Hashgraph price could shock the world
HBAR price shows a drop in volume amidst the current downtrend. Hedera Hashgraph has the potential to rally towards 2000%. Traders should keep the smart contract alternative token on their watchlists and consider a dollar cost average approach for investing.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!