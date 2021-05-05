GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound again challenges 152.00/20

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • GBP/JPY bullish in the short-term while above 151.65. 
  • A consolidation above 152.20 is needed to clear the way to more gains. 

The GBP/JPY pair is again facing a strong barrier at the 152.00/152.20 band. A break higher would likely clear the way to more gains, probably targeting 152.80.

If the pound fails to break clearly above 152.00, it could correct lower under 151.60, holding in the 152.00-151.00 range. A decline below 151.00 should point to more weakness ahead for GBP/JPY. 

Technical indicators favor the upside in GBP/JPY but it needs to surpass 152.20 over the next sessions; if not, the key level to watch will be 150.75, the 20-day moving average. 

GBP/JPY 4-hour chart 

gbpjpy

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 151.96
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 151.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 150.68
Daily SMA50 150.75
Daily SMA100 146.63
Daily SMA200 142.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 152.06
Previous Daily Low 151
Previous Weekly High 152.41
Previous Weekly Low 149.54
Previous Monthly High 153.42
Previous Monthly Low 149.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 151.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 151.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 151.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 150.6
Daily Pivot Point S3 150.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 152.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 152.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 153.37

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

