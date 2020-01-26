GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Monthly support trend line in focus

- GBP/JPY declines to 13-day low amid broad risk-off.
- Break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, bearish MACD signals further declines.
- An ascending trend line since late-November gains the bears’ attention, the bulls will refrain unless breaking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
GBP/JPY nosedives to 142.40 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday. In doing so, the pair slipped beneath 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its November 22 to December 13 upside amid the bearish MACD.
That said, sellers now look towards the monthly rising support trend line, at 141.90 now, as the nearby key rest-point.
Should GBP/JPY prices extend declines below 141.90, the current month’s low near 140.80 and 140.00 round-figure will be in the spotlight.
On the upside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 142.65 and 50% Fibonacci retracement near 143.70 can entertain short-term buyers during the pair’s pullback.
However, major buying is less likely to return unless the quote rallies successfully beyond a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 144.70.
GBP/JPY four hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35%
|Today daily open
|142.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.13
|Daily SMA50
|142.55
|Daily SMA100
|139.57
|Daily SMA200
|137.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.42
|Previous Daily Low
|142.72
|Previous Weekly High
|144.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.72
|Previous Monthly High
|147.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Bears ignore Aussie holidays, cheer coronavirus news at fresh multi-week low near 0.6815
AUD/USD drops to 0.6814, with an intra-day low of 0.6811, during the early Monday morning in Asia. The fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak are dominating the market’s risk sentiment off-late.
USD/JPY: Coronavirus bearish gap breaks below 109
USD/JPY has dropped heavily in the open, breaking below the 109 handle to print a fresh low of 108.88 as traders prepare for a risk-off week when considering the implications of the Coronavirus.
Are you anxious about Coronavirus? Well, so are the markets
There's so much we don't know about Coronavirus, which increases the level of concern from public health officials, you & I as well as the markets and we can expect a risk-off start to the week ahead of a pretty major schedule.
Gold rebounds above $1560
The XAU/USD pair dropped to a daily low of $1556.70 during the European trading hours as the easing worries over coronavirus becoming a global epidemic and a broad-based USD strength put the pair under bearish pressure.
GBP ends week on a weak note despite upbeat PMI data
The GBP/USD pair spiked to its highest level since January 7th at 1.3174 on Friday with the initial reaction to the upbeat PMI data from the UK. The pair could remain choppy ahead of BoE’s policy decision.