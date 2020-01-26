GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Monthly support trend line in focus

By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY declines to 13-day low amid broad risk-off.
  • Break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, bearish MACD signals further declines.
  • An ascending trend line since late-November gains the bears’ attention, the bulls will refrain unless breaking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.

GBP/JPY nosedives to 142.40 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday. In doing so, the pair slipped beneath 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its November 22 to December 13 upside amid the bearish MACD.

That said, sellers now look towards the monthly rising support trend line, at 141.90 now, as the nearby key rest-point.

Should GBP/JPY prices extend declines below 141.90, the current month’s low near 140.80 and 140.00 round-figure will be in the spotlight.

On the upside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 142.65 and 50% Fibonacci retracement near 143.70 can entertain short-term buyers during the pair’s pullback.

However, major buying is less likely to return unless the quote rallies successfully beyond a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 144.70.

GBP/JPY four hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 142.4
Today Daily Change -0.50
Today Daily Change % -0.35%
Today daily open 142.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 143.13
Daily SMA50 142.55
Daily SMA100 139.57
Daily SMA200 137.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 144.42
Previous Daily Low 142.72
Previous Weekly High 144.61
Previous Weekly Low 142.72
Previous Monthly High 147.96
Previous Monthly Low 140.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 143.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 143.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 142.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 141.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 140.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 143.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 145.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 145.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

