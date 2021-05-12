GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Indecisive below 154.00 ahead of UK GDP

- GBP/JPY hangs around multi-month top, recently bouncing off intraday low.
- Tuesday Doji suggests trend reversal, battles bullish MACD, ascending channel.
- 21-day, 50-day SMA confluence adds to the downside filters.
- Bulls can target 2018 yearly top on upside surprise.
GBP/JPY picks up bids around 153.65-70 but fails to regain upside traction during early Wednesday. The pair printed a Doji candlestick on the daily chart the previous day, suggesting a pullback, but bullish MACD tests the sellers ahead of the key UK data.
Read: UK GDP Preview: Contraction to trigger correction? Sterling set for a reality check
Hence, GBP/JPY traders should wait for either a clear break above 154.00, the highest since February 2018, or a sustained downside below April’s top surrounding 153.40.
Given the anticipated disappointment from the British data, GBP/JPY may justify Tuesday’s Doji to revisit the April-end top near 152.40. However, the quote’s further downside will be challenged by a convergence of 21-day and 50-day SMA near 151.20-35.
Even if the pair drops below 151.20, it needs to defy an 11-week-old rising channel bullish formation with a breakdown of 150.50 level to convince GBP/JPY bears.
On the flip side, a successful run-up beyond the 154.00 threshold, will attack the stated channel’s resistance line around 155.00 ahead of targeting the year 2018 tops close to 156.60.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|153.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.24
|Daily SMA50
|151.11
|Daily SMA100
|147.29
|Daily SMA200
|142.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.97
|Previous Daily Low
|153.15
|Previous Weekly High
|152.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.93
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to US inflation to break the monotony around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.2100 amid a broadly firmer US dollar. Trading sentiment dwindles amid mixed updates, light calendar and pre-US CPI caution. S&P 500 Futures drop 0.1%, US Treasury yields seesaw near previous day’s close.
GBP/USD: Bulls catch a breather above 1.4100 ahead of UK GDP, US inflation
GBP/USD snaps a three-day winning streak, consolidates gains near the 11-week top above 1.41. UK warns over NI post-Brexit trade deal, French-British tension ease in Jersey waters. UK Q1 GDP is expected to contract, US CPI may keep reflation fears on the table.
EUR/USD looks to US inflation to break the monotony around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.2100 amid a broadly firmer US dollar. Trading sentiment dwindles amid mixed updates, light calendar and pre-US CPI caution. S&P 500 Futures drop 0.1%, US Treasury yields seesaw near previous day’s close.
Dogecoin Price stabilizes in preparation for rally to $1
Dogecoin price corrected over 40% from the May 8 high, but outstanding support at the April high keeps bullish aspirations focused on $1.00. Daily RSI shows a bearish momentum divergence. IntoTheBlock IOMAP metric shows considerable support just above the April high.
US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation
American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April, according to the consensus forecast from the Reuters survey of economists.