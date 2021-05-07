GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Clings to 200-HMA inside weekly triangle

- GBP/JPY remains pressured around the key moving average.
- Downbeat RSI favors bears but symmetrical triangle restricts immediate moves.
- Bulls have a bumpy road beyond the triangle.
GBP/JPY eases to 151.50, down 0.06% intraday, amid the initial hour of Friday’s Tokyo open. The pair recently dropped amid news of the Japanese government’s readiness to extend the virus-led emergency towards the May end. However, 200-HMA restricts nearby moves of GBP/JPY inside the one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
Read: USD/JPY: Three-day downtrend tests 109.00 as Japan aims to extend virus-led emergency
Given the downward sloping RSI and risk-negative news from Japan, GBP/JPY may slip beneath the immediate 149.48 HMA support. Though, the stated triangle’s support near 151.20 and the 151.00 round-figure could test the sellers afterward.
Even if the cross-currency pair declines below 151.00, the weekly bottom of 150.88 adds a filter to the downside targeting the 150.00 psychological magnet.
Meanwhile, 151.80 and the 152.00 threshold can entertain short-term buyers during the corrective pullback.
If at all the GBP/JPY prices remain firm beyond 152.00, the stated triangle’s resistance line near 152.20 and late April top near 152.40 will precede the 153.00 resistance level, not to forget the yearly peak of 153.41.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|151.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.8
|Daily SMA50
|150.85
|Daily SMA100
|146.87
|Daily SMA200
|142.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.13
|Previous Daily Low
|151.25
|Previous Weekly High
|152.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.54
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|152.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Looks set to cross weekly hurdle on the way to 1.2100
EUR/USD flirts with 200-HMA, picking up bids of late. Upbeat Momentum line, sustained breakout of short-term falling trend line keep buyers hopeful. 1.2000 threshold, monthly low adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD consolidates BOE-led whipsaw around 1.3900 amid easing Brexit fears
GBP/USD stays firm around 1.3900 after a wild Thursday that summed up trading on a negative side. The cable pair benefits from the latest Brexit-positive news while waiting for the fresh clues ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and recent election results.
EUR/USD: Looks set to cross weekly hurdle on the way to 1.2100
EUR/USD flirts with 200-HMA, picking up bids of late. Upbeat Momentum line, sustained breakout of short-term falling trend line keep buyers hopeful. 1.2000 threshold, monthly low adds to the downside filters.
Dogecoin price targets $1 as the chase for high-yielding cryptos accelerates
Dogecoin price strength combined with the complementary volume highlights the continued fascination in the digital token, portending further gains in the days ahead.
US Nonfarm Payrolls April Preview: When the economy booms, its all about rates
The US labor market’s stars appear aligned for April.The economy is expanding rapidly, employers are confident and consumers eager to throw off the restraints of the past year.