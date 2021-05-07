GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Clings to 200-HMA inside weekly triangle

  • GBP/JPY remains pressured around the key moving average.
  • Downbeat RSI favors bears but symmetrical triangle restricts immediate moves.
  • Bulls have a bumpy road beyond the triangle.

GBP/JPY eases to 151.50, down 0.06% intraday, amid the initial hour of Friday’s Tokyo open. The pair recently dropped amid news of the Japanese government’s readiness to extend the virus-led emergency towards the May end. However, 200-HMA restricts nearby moves of GBP/JPY inside the one-week-old symmetrical triangle.

Read: USD/JPY: Three-day downtrend tests 109.00 as Japan aims to extend virus-led emergency

Given the downward sloping RSI and risk-negative news from Japan, GBP/JPY may slip beneath the immediate 149.48 HMA support. Though, the stated triangle’s support near 151.20 and the 151.00 round-figure could test the sellers afterward.

Even if the cross-currency pair declines below 151.00, the weekly bottom of 150.88 adds a filter to the downside targeting the 150.00 psychological magnet.

Meanwhile, 151.80 and the 152.00 threshold can entertain short-term buyers during the corrective pullback.

If at all the GBP/JPY prices remain firm beyond 152.00, the stated triangle’s resistance line near 152.20 and late April top near 152.40 will precede the 153.00 resistance level, not to forget the yearly peak of 153.41.

GBP/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 151.5
Today Daily Change -0.06
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 151.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 150.8
Daily SMA50 150.85
Daily SMA100 146.87
Daily SMA200 142.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 152.13
Previous Daily Low 151.25
Previous Weekly High 152.41
Previous Weekly Low 149.54
Previous Monthly High 153.42
Previous Monthly Low 149.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 151.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 151.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 151.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 150.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 150.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 152.04
Daily Pivot Point R2 152.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 152.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

