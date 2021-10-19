The Relative Strength Indes (RSI) is at 67, indicating that upward pressure remains in place. However, as it is closer to overbought conditions, the GBP/JPY pair could print a correction before resuming the upward trend.

On the flip side, failure at 156.61 could open the way for further losses. The first support level would be psychological 156.00. A break below that level would exert downward pressure on the pair, exposing vital support levels, as the September swing highs around 153.42, followed by the 150.00 psychological level.

The weekly chart depicts the GBP/JPY is breaking to the upside, leaving February 2018 resistance level around 156.61 as its first support. A weekly close over the abovementioned could open the way towards the March 2016 swing highs around 163.90. A breach of the latter would open a test of the February 2015 highs around 175.02.

The GBP/JPY edges higher as the Asian session begins, up 0.13%, trading at 157.88 at the time of writing. Positive market sentiment surrounds the financial markets, depicted by Asian equity futures rising between 0.67% and 2.17%, except for the Nikkei 225 falling 0.04%. Furthermore, risk-sensitive currencies like the British pound , the Australian, and the New Zealand dollar, rallied against the safe-haven status Japanese yen.

