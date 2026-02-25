TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver rises sharply on safe-haven demand amid trade, geopolitical risks

  • Silver jumps nearly 4% and trades around $90.70 on Wednesday, supported by renewed safe-haven flows.
  • Markets remain cautious ahead of US-Iran nuclear talks, amid lingering trade uncertainties.
  • Expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts cap the US Dollar and underpin precious metals.
Silver rises sharply on safe-haven demand amid trade, geopolitical risks
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) accelerates on Wednesday and trades around $90.70 at the time of writing, up 3.90% on the day. The white metal benefits from an environment marked by rising trade and geopolitical uncertainties, which revives demand for safe-haven assets.

The recent announcement by US President Donald Trump of a 10% tariff increase on imports from all trading partners continues to fuel investor nervousness. This decision comes amid legal uncertainty following the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, reinforcing concerns about a protectionist escalation that could weigh on global growth.

At the same time, markets remain focused on the nuclear talks scheduled for Thursday in Geneva between the United States (US) and Iran. The US president stated that he prefers a diplomatic solution, while Iranian officials indicated they are ready to take the necessary steps to reach an agreement. However, the risk of failed negotiations and a potential military escalation in the Middle East maintains a geopolitical risk premium that favors precious metals.

On the monetary front, investors are reassessing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate path. Several central bank officials recently highlighted persistent inflationary pressures, calling for caution before embarking on a pronounced easing cycle. Nevertheless, markets continue to price in rate cuts in the coming months, which limits the US Dollar (USD) rebound potential.

In this context, the relative weakness of the Greenback and softer US bond yields support the appeal of Silver, a non-yielding asset that tends to benefit from a lower interest rate environment. In the absence of major US macroeconomic releases, short-term price action in the precious metal is likely to remain driven by developments on the trade front, signals from the Fed and the outcome of the Washington-Tehran talks.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to humble gains around 1.1780

EUR/USD clings to humble gains around 1.1780

EUR/USD manages to reverse Tuesday’s pullback, sticking to daily gains around 1.1780 following an earlier bull run past 1.1800 the figure. The pair’s slight advance comes on the back of the equally marginal uptick in the US Dollar, as investors continue to closely follow developments on the trade front and news from the White House.

GBP/USD flirts with weekly tops north of 1.3500

GBP/USD flirts with weekly tops north of 1.3500

GBP/USD leaves behind the previous day’s decline and regains fresh upside traction on Wednesday, surpassing the 1.3500 barrier in a context of a marginal advance in the Greenback and a generalised improved mood in the risk-associated universe. Meanwhile, the US tariff narrative continues to dictate the mood among market participants.

Gold picks up pace, focus on $5,200

Gold picks up pace, focus on $5,200

Gold buyers are stepping back in on Wednesday, with sights set on $5,200 and potentially higher, after Tuesday’s pullback from monthly highs. The yellow metal’s recovery follows some loss of momentum in the US Dollar after Trump’s SOTU speech failed to deliver fresh impetus and AI-related jitters continue to fade.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple post cautious recovery amid downside risks

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple post cautious recovery amid downside risks

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are posting a cautious recovery on Wednesday following a market correction earlier this week.  BTC is approaching a key breakdown level, while ETH and XRP are rebounding from crucial support levels.

Nvidia remains at the heart of the AI boom

Nvidia remains at the heart of the AI boom

Nvidia remains at the heart of the AI boom, with Q4 revenue projected near $65.6–66.1 billion, nearly 70% higher year-over-year. But investors are watching cash flow, leverage, and broader AI adoption. Growth is strong, but the AI stress isn’t over.

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub (ATOM) price rebounds, trading above $2.05 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after undergoing a sharp correction since last week. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook, while technical analysis remains unfavorable.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers