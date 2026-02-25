EUR/GBP slips as softer Eurozone inflation weighs on the Euro

The Euro (EUR) edges lower against the British Pound (GBP) on Wednesday as investors digest fresh Eurozone inflation figures and Germany’s fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading around 0.8716, remaining on the back foot for a fourth consecutive day.

Data released by Eurostat showed that inflationary pressure eased at the start of the year. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 1.7% YoY in January, down from 2.0% in December, marking a 16-month low, according to final estimates. It also marked the first final reading below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2% target since May 2025.

On a monthly basis, the HICP was down 0.6 % in January.

The Core HICP fell 1.1% in January, reversing the 0.3% increase recorded in December. On a yearly basis, core inflation eased to 2.2% from 2.3%.

Despite the softer inflation figures, the data did little to materially shift expectations around the ECB’s monetary policy path, with markets broadly anticipating that rates will remain unchanged through 2026. ECB President Christine Lagarde reinforced that view on Monday, stating, “I very strongly believe that we are in that good place.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s fourth-quarter growth figures offered little surprise to markets. Europe’s largest economy expanded by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in Q4, matching both expectations and the previous reading. On an annual basis, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.4%, also in line with forecasts.

In the United Kingdom, expectations are gradually building that the Bank of England (BoE) could lower interest rates in March. Speaking before Parliament’s Treasury Committee on Tuesday, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said a rate cut remains a “genuinely open question,” adding that policymakers will continue to assess incoming data, particularly on inflation and wage growth.