TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP slips as softer Eurozone inflation weighs on the Euro

  • EUR/GBP slips as softer Eurozone inflation limits support for the Euro.
  • Eurozone January inflation slows to a 16-month low, while German Q4 GDP meets expectations.
  • BoE Governor Bailey says a March rate cut remains an “open question.”
EUR/GBP slips as softer Eurozone inflation weighs on the Euro
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) edges lower against the British Pound (GBP) on Wednesday as investors digest fresh Eurozone inflation figures and Germany’s fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP is trading around 0.8716, remaining on the back foot for a fourth consecutive day.

Data released by Eurostat showed that inflationary pressure eased at the start of the year. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 1.7% YoY in January, down from 2.0% in December, marking a 16-month low, according to final estimates. It also marked the first final reading below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) 2% target since May 2025.

On a monthly basis, the HICP was down 0.6 % in January.

The Core HICP fell 1.1% in January, reversing the 0.3% increase recorded in December. On a yearly basis, core inflation eased to 2.2% from 2.3%.

Despite the softer inflation figures, the data did little to materially shift expectations around the ECB’s monetary policy path, with markets broadly anticipating that rates will remain unchanged through 2026. ECB President Christine Lagarde reinforced that view on Monday, stating, “I very strongly believe that we are in that good place.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s fourth-quarter growth figures offered little surprise to markets. Europe’s largest economy expanded by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in Q4, matching both expectations and the previous reading. On an annual basis, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 0.4%, also in line with forecasts.

In the United Kingdom, expectations are gradually building that the Bank of England (BoE) could lower interest rates in March. Speaking before Parliament’s Treasury Committee on Tuesday, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said a rate cut remains a “genuinely open question,” adding that policymakers will continue to assess incoming data, particularly on inflation and wage growth.

ECB FAQs

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to humble gains around 1.1780

EUR/USD clings to humble gains around 1.1780

EUR/USD manages to reverse Tuesday’s pullback, sticking to daily gains around 1.1780 following an earlier bull run past 1.1800 the figure. The pair’s slight advance comes on the back of the equally marginal uptick in the US Dollar, as investors continue to closely follow developments on the trade front and news from the White House.

GBP/USD flirts with weekly tops north of 1.3500

GBP/USD flirts with weekly tops north of 1.3500

GBP/USD leaves behind the previous day’s decline and regains fresh upside traction on Wednesday, surpassing the 1.3500 barrier in a context of a marginal advance in the Greenback and a generalised improved mood in the risk-associated universe. Meanwhile, the US tariff narrative continues to dictate the mood among market participants.

Gold picks up pace, focus on $5,200

Gold picks up pace, focus on $5,200

Gold buyers are stepping back in on Wednesday, with sights set on $5,200 and potentially higher, after Tuesday’s pullback from monthly highs. The yellow metal’s recovery follows some loss of momentum in the US Dollar after Trump’s SOTU speech failed to deliver fresh impetus and AI-related jitters continue to fade.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple post cautious recovery amid downside risks

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple post cautious recovery amid downside risks

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are posting a cautious recovery on Wednesday following a market correction earlier this week.  BTC is approaching a key breakdown level, while ETH and XRP are rebounding from crucial support levels.

Nvidia remains at the heart of the AI boom

Nvidia remains at the heart of the AI boom

Nvidia remains at the heart of the AI boom, with Q4 revenue projected near $65.6–66.1 billion, nearly 70% higher year-over-year. But investors are watching cash flow, leverage, and broader AI adoption. Growth is strong, but the AI stress isn’t over.

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub (ATOM) price rebounds, trading above $2.05 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after undergoing a sharp correction since last week. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook, while technical analysis remains unfavorable.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers