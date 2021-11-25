GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls pressing against critical breakout territories

- GBP/JPY imbalances in view from lower to longer time frame perspectives.
- Bulls seeking a breakout out of longer-term dynamic resistance.
There is little to be said on the shorter-term time frames for GBP/JPY as the cross gyrates with no clear directional bias as the price rounds-off the downtrend and teases with a change of trajectory:
GBP/JPY H1 chart
The price is wedged between dynamic support and resistance in the near term and trapped between horizontal support and resistance as well. The real meat on the bone will come from a break of these horizontal areas that would be expected to equate into a fresh trend, above or below the 50-EMA, one way or the other.
GBP/JPY weekly W-formation
This brings us to the longer-term charts to give us some context. As illustrated, the price is in an overall uptrend. It has just completeda test of the neckline of the W-formation within the dominant uptrend which leaves the upside bias a favoured outcome.
GBPJPY weekly bullish outlook
The price fell sharply to the nose of the W-formation in a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. This means there is little volume between here and the 156.20's for which bulls will look to exploit. We can also see this clearly n the hourly chart:
This leaves the bias to the upside while the price pushes against the longer-term trendline resistance.
GBP/JPY weekly bearish alternative
However, that is not to say that the bears are out of the game. Given the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement that we have seen already, subsequent attempts to sell into the strength as bears fade the bullish commitments could lead to a sharp sell-off. The imbalance between the 150.15 and 152.70s could be mitigated by the bears as well. However, the path of least resistance does currently appear to be to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
