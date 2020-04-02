GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off 21-day SMA to snap three-day losing streak

- GBP/JPY recovers from the four-day low.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement challenge pullback moves.
- Bulls are less likely to be convinced unless breaking 200-day SMA.
Following its drop to the weekly low, GBP/JPY bounces off 21-day SMA, currently around 132.90, amid the Asian session on Thursday. Even so, the pair remains below 50% Fibonacci retracement of its February-March downside.
Not only 50% Fibonacci retracement level near 134.50 but 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement and 200-day SMA, respectively close to 136.95 and 137.20, also questions the pair’s latest pullback.
Alternatively, a daily close below 21-day SMA level of 132.30 can take rest on 132.00 mark, near to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and March 20 high.
If at all there prevails a further selling pressure below 132.00, the bears could target 130.00 psychological magnet and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement around 129.00.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.2299
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0097
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|24.2396
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.851
|Daily SMA50
|20.4712
|Daily SMA100
|19.7776
|Daily SMA200
|19.5809
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.6219
|Previous Daily Low
|23.6265
|Previous Weekly High
|25.459
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.8617
|Previous Monthly High
|25.459
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.1536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.2417
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.0067
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.7034
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.1673
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.708
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.6988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.1581
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.6942
