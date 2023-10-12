GBP/JPY holds steady near multi-week high, 184.00 remains in sight ahead of UK macro data

- GBP/JPY sticks to modest intraday gains near the multi-week top touched earlier this Thursday.
- The BoJ’s dovish stance, a positive risk tone continues to undermine the JPY and lend support.
- Traders now look to the UK macro data before positioning for any further appreciating move.
The GBP/JPY cross now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and is seen oscillating in a range just below a near four-week high touched during the Asian session this Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 183.70 region, nearly unchanged for the day, as traders move to the sidelines ahead of the UK data dump.
Thursday's UK economic docket highlights the release of the monthly GDP print along with Manufacturing and Industrial Production figures for August. The BoE surprisingly paused its rate-hiking cycle in September and provided little hints of its intention to raise rates. Hence, any disappointment from the UK macro data might reignite recession fears and lift market bets that the BoE will maintain the status quo in November. This could take its toll on the British Pound (GBP) and fail to assist the GBP/JPY cross to capitalize on its recent rally from the 178.00 mark, or over a one-month low touched earlier this October.
The downside, meanwhile, is more likely to remain cushioned in the wake of a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). In fact, the Japanese central bank retains its view that inflation is transient and has no plans to phase out its massive monetary stimulus. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, might continue to undermine the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and act as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside and any intraday corrective decline might be seen as an opportunity for bullish traders.
From a technical perspective, momentum beyond the 184.00 round figure is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the 184.40 supply zone. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively will confirm the near-term positive outlook and pave the way for a further appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|183.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|183.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.07
|Daily SMA50
|183.36
|Daily SMA100
|181.49
|Daily SMA200
|172.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|183.75
|Previous Daily Low
|182.49
|Previous Weekly High
|182.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|178.08
|Previous Monthly High
|185.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|183.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|182.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|182.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|182.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|181.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|184.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
