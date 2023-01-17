GBP/JPY fails to sustain above 157.00 as UK wage growth triggers higher inflation projections

- GBP/JPY is struggling to sustain above 157.00 as UK wage growth might trigger inflation projections.
- The Japanese Yen is gaining strength despite rising uncertainty ahead of the Bank of Japan policy.
- A shortfall of labor in the UK economy is creating troubles for the Bank of England policymakers.
- GBP/JPY is demonstrating an Inverted Flag formation which might result in further weakness in the cross.
GBP/JPY is struggling to shift its business above the immediate resistance of 157.00 in the early European session. The cross is facing barricades in escalating its recovery further amid rising chances that the Bank of England (BOE) will face stiff hurdles in achieving price stability. The Pound Sterling is expected to remain on tenterhooks as investors are waiting for the release of the United Kingdom Employment data, which is scheduled for Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen is gaining strength despite rising uncertainty over the release of the first monetary policy by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) of CY2023. What has escalated curiosity among the market participants is that the Bank of Japan might call for an exit from its decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy. Considering the subdued performance of the GBP/USD pair, the GBP/JPY might display some volatility ahead.
Soaring wage inflation a major trouble for Bank of England policymakers
The United Kingdom's economy has been through turbulent times in CY2022 due to political instability and faulty risk-management systems in the banking sector. The economy seems a laggard in controlling the stubborn inflation in comparison to other Western leaders.
Monday’s speech from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey in which he assures inflation softening failed to provide strength to the Pound Sterling. Bank of England’s Bailey has provided remarks of decelerating inflation on the basis of falling energy prices. However, the Bank of England Governor is still worried about rising wage growth, which could be a hurdle in decelerating inflation. He added that the 'Major risk to BoE's central case for inflation coming down is the UK labor shortage.'
Brexit seems to be the major catalyst responsible for the shortage of labor in the United Kingdom's economy. The post-Brexit UK economy is facing a shortfall of more than 300,000 workers as the result of ending the free movement of labor with the EU, according to a new estimate by leading researchers, reported by Financial Times.
Spotlight shifts to United Kingdom Employment data
For further action in the cross, investors are keenly awaiting the release of the United Kingdom Employment data. As per the projections, the Unemployment Rate for three months (Nov) is expected to remain steady at 3.7%. While the Average Earnings excluding bonus is expected to rise to 6.3% from the prior release of 6.1%.
The rationale behind higher consensus for the Average Earnings data could be the shortage of labor in the UK economy. This might escalate the upside risk for inflation ahead as more liquidity in the palms of the households will result in bumper retail demand, which will not provide any reason to producers to trim prices of goods and services at factory gates. The higher Producer Price Index (PPI) will continue to strengthen the inflationary pressures.
BOJ to provide cues about exit from easy monetary policy
For the past decade, the Bank of Japan is heavily pouring liquidity into the economy to fight deflation and spurt the growth rate. This has led to a serious cut in the value of the Japanese Yen, which is the reason why the Bank of Japan and other Japanese officials have started considering an exit from the loose monetary policy. In its first monetary policy on Wednesday, the BoJ might provide cues about changing policy stance ahead.
Apart from that, investors are curious about the novel leadership of the Bank of Japan. Headlines from Reuters that the new Bank of Japan governor nominee is likely to be presented to parliament Feb 10 have provided some development. Career c.bankers Amamiya, Nakaso, Yamaguchi are seen as top candidates for being the successor of current Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
GBP/JPY technical outlook
GBP/JPY is forming an Inverted Flag chart pattern on an hourly scale that indicates a sheer consolidation, which is followed by a breakdown in the same. Usually, the consolidation phase of the chart pattern serves as an inventory adjustment in which those participants initiate shorts, which prefer to enter an auction after the establishment of a bearish bias.
The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 157.00 is acting as a major barricade for the Pound Sterling. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is facing barricades around 60.00. A failure in stepping into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 might trigger significant offers from the market participants.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|156.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|159.38
|Daily SMA50
|163.77
|Daily SMA100
|164.13
|Daily SMA200
|163.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.08
|Previous Daily Low
|156.06
|Previous Weekly High
|161.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.65
|Previous Monthly High
|169.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|157.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2200 on mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2200, rebounding from daily lows after the UK labor market report. The UK Jobless Rate steadied at 3.7% in November while the average hourly earnings rose more than expected. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious market mood.
EUR/USD remains sideways around 1.0830 amid ambiguity in risk profile, US PPI eyed
EUR/USD is in a rangebound territory as solid yields are weighing on risk-perceived currencies. The release of the US PPI will provide more cues about inflation projections. According to Bloomberg’s poll, the ECB is expected to find an interest rate peak at 3.25%.
Gold edges lower amid firmer US Dollar, downside seems limited
Gold price edges lower for the second successive day on Tuesday and moves further away from its highest level since April, around the $1,929 region touched the previous day. The XAU/USD remains depressed heaving into the European session.
Cardano price could retrace to these key levels as ADA bulls pause before critical hurdle
Cardano price shows renewed strength that has allowed it to rally explosively over the last two weeks or more. This exponential run-up is currently facing a stiff resistance level that could either result in a minor pullback or a steep correction, especially if Bitcoin price drops as well.
A day away, but the BOJ holds sway
It might be a day away, but the BoJ still holds sway as markets fret about the BoJ's highly uncomfortable position, which is likely holding global markets hostage. Global shares are trading mixed after a quiet session for overseas markets because Wall Street was closed for a public holiday.