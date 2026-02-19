TRENDING:
Australian Unemployment
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY eyes weekly top on JPY weakness; remains below mid-209.00s amid BoJ-BoE divergence

  • GBP/JPY scales higher for the second straight day on Thursday amid a broadly weaker JPY.
  • The divergent BoJ-BoE policy expectations might keep a lid on any further appreciation.
  • Traders might also opt to wait for Friday’s release of Japan’s National CPI and global PMIs.
GBP/JPY eyes weekly top on JPY weakness; remains below mid-209.00s amid BoJ-BoE divergence
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBP/JPY cross attracts buyers for the second consecutive day and climbs to the top end of its weekly range during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices, however, lack bullish conviction and remain below mid-209.00s, warranting caution before positioning for an extension of this week's bounce from the 207.30-207.25 region, or a nearly two-month low.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues with its relative underperformance amid concerns about Japan's fiscal health and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross. Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to roll out policies to help revive the economy after a landslide victory in a general election earlier this month. Moreover, Japan's weak GDP growth data puts extra pressure on Japan's PM Takaichi to announce more stimulus.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned against cutting the consumption tax, saying that it would erode Japan's fiscal space and raise debt risks. This, along with the underlying bullish sentiment, undermines the JPY's safe-haven status and lends additional support to the GBP/JPY cross. Investors, however, seem convinced that Takaichi's policies will boost the economy and prompt the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to stick to its policy-tightening path.

The hawkish BoJ expectations mark a significant divergence in comparison to the growing acceptance that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates as early as the March meeting. The bets were reaffirmed by the disappointing UK jobs report and a fall in the UK consumer inflation to its lowest level in nearly a year. This, in turn, might hold back bullish traders from placing aggressive bets around the GBP/JPY cross and keep a lid on any meaningful appreciation.

The market focus now shifts to the release of Japan's National Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Friday. Furthermore, the flash global PMIs will influence the broader risk sentiment, which will drive demand for the JPY and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/JPY cross. From a technical perspective, bearish traders need to wait for a sustained break and acceptance below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support before positioning for any further losses.

Japanese Yen Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.71%1.22%1.64%0.69%0.35%1.07%0.62%
EUR-0.71%0.51%0.93%-0.03%-0.37%0.36%-0.10%
GBP-1.22%-0.51%0.17%-0.53%-0.88%-0.15%-0.60%
JPY-1.64%-0.93%-0.17%-0.95%-1.25%-0.56%-0.97%
CAD-0.69%0.03%0.53%0.95%-0.37%0.39%-0.07%
AUD-0.35%0.37%0.88%1.25%0.37%0.73%0.27%
NZD-1.07%-0.36%0.15%0.56%-0.39%-0.73%-0.45%
CHF-0.62%0.10%0.60%0.97%0.07%-0.27%0.45%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD tests 1.1800 barrier above 50-day EMA

EUR/USD tests 1.1800 barrier above 50-day EMA

EUR/USD gains ground after three days of losses, trading around 1.1790 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The 14-day Relative Strength Index momentum indicator at 47 (neutral) reflects easing momentum. The RSI below 50 keeps momentum balanced and could limit follow-through.

GBP/USD struggles near four-week low vs. USD, below 1.3500 amid BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD struggles near four-week low vs. USD, below 1.3500 amid BoE rate cut bets

The GBP/USD pair is seen consolidating its weekly losses registered over the past three days and oscillating in a narrow range near a four-week trough, touched during the Asians session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade just below the 1.3500 psychological mark and seem vulnerable to slide further.

Gold consolidates below $5,000 amid geopolitical risk, hawkish FOMC Minutes

Gold consolidates below $5,000 amid geopolitical risk, hawkish FOMC Minutes

Gold extends its sideways consolidative price move through the Asian session on Thursday and remains below the $5,000 psychological mark as traders seem hesitant amid mixed cues. The US Dollar preserves its strong gains to over a one-week high in the wake of somewhat hawkish Minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January monetary policy meeting. 

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments. The technical outlook suggests further gains if INJ breaks above key resistance.

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Mixed UK inflation data no gamechanger for the Bank of England

Food inflation plunged in January, but service sector price pressure is proving stickier. We continue to expect Bank of England rate cuts in March and June. The latest UK inflation read is a mixed bag for the Bank of England, but we doubt it drastically changes the odds of a March rate cut.

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective token surges over 13% following the approval of the mainnet upgrade proposal

Injective price rallies over 13% on Thursday after the network confirmed the approval of its IIP-619 proposal. The green light for the mainnet upgrade has boosted traders’ sentiment, as the upgrade aims to scale Injective’s real-time Ethereum Virtual Machine architecture and enhance its capabilities to support next-generation payments.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers