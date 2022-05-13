- GBP/JPY regained positive traction on Friday and recovered a part of the overnight slump.
- The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended support to spot prices.
- A bleak outlook for the UK economy might act as a headwind and cap any further upside.
The GBP/JPY cross maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading around the 157.35 region, up nearly 0.50% for the day.
A goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted some short-covering around the GBP/JPY cross and allowed spot prices to move further away from a near two-month low touched the previous day.
The attempted recovery, however, lacked bullish conviction amid looming recession fears, further fueled by Thursday's softer UK macro releases. The data suggested that the Bank of England's rate hike cycle could be nearing a pause. This might continue to act as a headwind for the British pound and hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the GBP/JPY cross.
From a technical perspective, spot prices stalled the recent bearish trend on Thursday ahead of the very important 200-day SMA. The subsequent move up supports prospects for additional gains. That said, the fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/JPY cross has bottomed out in the near term.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.70
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|156.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.78
|Daily SMA50
|160.24
|Daily SMA100
|157.91
|Daily SMA200
|155.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|159.31
|Previous Daily Low
|155.6
|Previous Weekly High
|163.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.32
|Previous Monthly High
|168.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|160.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggels to hold above 1.0400 after EU data
EUR/USD has retreated below 1.0400 with the dollar regathering its strength on rising US Treasury bond yields. Eurostat reported that Industrial Production in the EU contracted at a softer pace than expected in March but the shared currency failed to capitalise on that data. Investors await the consumer confidence report from the US.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its traction following a short-lived recovery attempt and dropped below 1.2200. Ahead of the consumer confidence index data from the US, rising US Treasury bond yields help the greenback find demand and weigh on the pair.
Gold struggles near multi-month low, flat-lined around $1,820 area
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,810 region and staged modest recovery from over a three-month low touched earlier this Friday. The intraday uptick, however, lacked any follow-through and remained capped below the $1,830 level.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.
TSLA bounces as Musk backs away from Twitter deal
Elon Musk has reportedly pulled back from the Twitter (TWTR) deal. He announced this on Twitter (ironically enough!). It does seem a pretty lame excuse.