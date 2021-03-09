GBP/JPY bears seeking out a 50% mean reversion

- GBP/JPY bears on the approach as the price runs too far without a meaningful correction.
- A monthly 50% mean reversion target comes in at old resistance.
GBP/JPY is in need of a healthy correction according to the longer-term time frames.
The following illustrates how the Fibonaccis align perfectly with the prior resistance on the way to a 50% monthly mean reversion confluence target with prior highs.
Monthly chart
As illustrated, the price has shot higher in a series of uninterrupted monthly higher closes. This is simply not sustainable for much longer.
There is a 50% mean reversion target that aligns perfectly with old resistance.
Daily chart
On the daily chart, however, there are a number of support structures that will be needed to give way that has a perfect confluence with the Fibonacci retracements levels all the way to the 50% mean reversion target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
