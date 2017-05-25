GBP & GE2017: What to expect - ING

In view of Viraj Patel, Foreign Exchange Strategist at ING, a narrative that sterling will rally on a landslide Tory win at the upcoming UK General Election may be a bit simplistic – especially after the recent short positioning adjustment.

Key Quotes

“Assuming the polls are right and the Tories win, it is what happens next – and Mrs. May's initial post-election steps – that matters more for the pound.”

“We think GBP could be affected by the outcome of the election. The emphasis is on the second stage; both a cabinet reshuffle (likely within a few days of the election result) and the UK's stance on a Brexit transition deal will give GBP markets greater directional steer. The bottom line is that GBP risks from the General Election look asymmetrically skewed to the downside – there is now more to lose than gain.”

“Here are the key messages underlying our scenario analysis graphic: