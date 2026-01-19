TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
Silver
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP edges higher as GBP/USD stabilizes – Scotiabank

GBP edges higher as GBP/USD stabilizes – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling (GBP) is modestly higher against the US Dollar (USD), showing early signs of stabilization after retreating from its early January peak, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

GBP finds footing after January pullback

"The pound is up 0.2% vs. the USD and also appears to be attempting stabilization following a pullback from its early January high."

"There have not been any major domestic releases however the calendar is heavy with jobs data scheduled for Tuesday, CPI scheduled for Wednesday, public finance figures on Thursday, and retail sales and preliminary PMI’s on Friday."

"Domestic rate expectations have shown signs of recovery following their pullback and the upcoming data will be key heading into next BoE meeting scheduled for February 5th. Rate expectations remain dovish but have been fading the extent of cuts priced in for this year."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs, focus on 1.1650

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs, focus on 1.1650

EUR/USD now picks up extra pace, climbing past the 1.1640 level, or daily highs, as the US Dollar continues to lose momentum. The move follows fresh tariff threats from President Trump against eight European countries opposing his proposal to take Greenland. With US stock and bond markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, trading conditions are likely to remain thin.

GBP/USD advances to two-day tops near 1.3420

GBP/USD advances to two-day tops near 1.3420

GBP/USD found its footing after a soft start to the week, edging modestly above 1.3400 the figure on Monday. The British Pound gathers steam on the back of a weaker Greenback, as markets continue to evaluate President Trump’s latest tariff threats against Europe over Greenland.

Gold: Is there a ceiling for XAU/USD?

Gold: Is there a ceiling for XAU/USD?

Gold drew strong buying interest at the start of the week, surging to a fresh record high near $4,700 per troy ounce. Markets turned more cautious after President Trump threatened tariffs on eight European countries opposing his plan to acquire Greenland, a shift that helped underpin the yellow metal.

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

When tariffs become ammunition and capital becomes the battlefield

Markets opened the week like a risk engine hitting a pothole at speed. Equities stepped back, gold vaulted to fresh highs, Treasuries caught a bid, and the dollar, outside of havens, took on a soft bid. This was not a data-driven wobble or a valuation purge.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe in a freefall, echoing Bitcoin’s drop

Meme coins, such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, extend the decline from last week, with a roughly 3% drop on Monday. The meme coins trade below the crucial moving averages, aiming for the immediate support to potentially reset the momentum.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers