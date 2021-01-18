GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls taking the reins and eye a daily extension

GBP/CAD bulls are testing key resistance on the 4-hour time frame.

The medium-term outlook is bullish according to a top-down technical analysis.

GBP/CAD is attempting to move higher in what would equate to a bullish extension on the weekly and daily time frames.

The following illustrates where the next bullish opportunity could be derived from a break of current resistance on the 4-hour time frame.

Monthly chart

The price is trapped between monthly support and resistance, but a series of downside failures opens prospects of an attempt to the upside and break of resistance.

Weekly chart

The weekly wick represents a correction on the daily time frame and thus would be expected to be filled on a daily bullish continuation to fresh highs.

Daily chart

Bulls are holding above the 10-DMA at a confluence with a deep Fibonacci retracement area.

An upside extension can now be expected, entered and managed from a lower time frame, such as the 4-hour chart.

4-hour chart

The price is attacking the 4-hour resistance structure.

On a bullish close through the area, bulls will anticipate a pullback to the pivot point for a discount in catching the ride towards a daily bullish extension.