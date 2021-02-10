GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish H&S forms with price holding above critical 4-hour structure

- GBP/CAD bulls are back in control and target an upside continuation.
- The head and shoulders have formed a bullish bias on the charts with price above old resistance.
As per the prior analysis, GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bullish daily H&S in the makings, the market has shifted bullish and the targeted area can now be mapped out towards the 1.7720 area.
Prior analysis
''The last price action has carved out some downside structure to a 61.8% Fibo which is exactly what the bulls were waiting for in order to enable a long to be taken protected by bullish structure.
However, in doing so, there is also a bearish structure that has been recently formed and nulls will want to see roof taken off before looking for an optimal entry point protected by a stop-loss below newly formed bullish structure.''
Live market
The daily head and shoulders are taking shape, which is just as well as the 4-hour chart's conditions transformed into a bullish scenario for bulls to take the trade yesterday.
The target area is based on the daily correction's range and measured by a Fibonacci retracement to the -272% level of 1.7718.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
