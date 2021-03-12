GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bearsih Head & Shoulders in the making

- GBP/CAD bears are stepping in below the hourly structure.
- The daily chart is offering a bearish bias as well.
GBP/CAD is on the verge of a downside extension and prospects of a bearish weekly close.
The following is a top-down analysis that offers the illustration of the bearish thesis.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart shows the current week could be in for a bearish close, with, at the time of writing, just 20 hours to go until the close.
Daily chart
The Daily chart is in the process of making a topping pattern as a Head & Shoulders following a recent correction of the latest bearish impulse to the 61.8% Fibo.
A downside correction can therefor be expected.
Hourly chart
The bears are in control below the bearish structure and the 21-SMA with downside Momentum in their favour also.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fibonacci hurdle
EUR/USD nearly challenged resistance at 1.1991 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243 to the March 9 low of 1.1836. The pair is currently trading at 1.1981, representing a 0.6% gain for the week, having put in a low of 1.1836 on Monday.
GBP/USD battles 1.4000 level as US dollar dumped amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD rose from the low 1.3900s to briefly regain the 1.4000 level on Thursday amid USD weakness. The dollar was driven lower by a strong risk-on market vibe. GBP/USD is likely to return their focus to UK fundamental with the release of key data on Friday.
GBP/USD battles 1.4000 level as US dollar dumped amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD rose from the low 1.3900s to briefly regain the 1.4000 level on Thursday amid USD weakness. The dollar was driven lower by a strong risk-on market vibe. GBP/USD is likely to return their focus to UK fundamental with the release of key data on Friday.
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.