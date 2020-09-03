GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Bearish conditions ripen for another short

Developing story

GBP/CAD has been a waterfall trade since losing the 1.7480s offer textbook trade set-ups for favourable risk to reward short trades.

1HR chart

The price offered a textbook trade setup yesterday and is on the verge of providing the same opportunity in real-time at the time of writing.

What follows will be an example of how to enter a correction on an impulse for a high probability a favourable risk to reward setup...

15-min chart

Given the market dropped to below prior support, melting from 1.7415 structure, the trade can be taken at market considering there is still a 1:3 risk to reward and that 1.7415 should now act as resistance if there is a pullback to take the position into 50% drawdown.

However, it is probable that the current entry will also now act as a resistance:

Additional analysis shows that the price is well below significant counter-trendline resistance.

The significance of this is favourable for an extended profit target to the July/Aug volume point of control at 1.7408.

The profit target can be extended once the trade is breakeven and a trailing stop can be applied appropriately.

More to come...