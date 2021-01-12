GBP/AUD Price Analysis: Bears in control and seek break of 4-hour support structure

GBP/AUD is brewing up a bearish opportunity as the stars align.

The 4-hour chart, however, has a support structure to clear first.

GBP/USD has been in a weekly decline and is on the verge of a downside extension according to the weekly and daily charts.

The following is a top-down analysis of the price action's trajectory all the way onto a 4-hour chart which illustrates where the next bearish opportunity could be derived.

Weekly chart

The weekly chart is bearish and price would be expected to continue to the downside following the restest of resistance.

Daily chart

The market has retraced a significant portion of the bearish impulse and by as much as a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

A downside opportunity in a bearish continuation would now be expected to present itself sometime soon on the 4-hour chart.

4-hour chart

As illustrated, there is plenty of structure that the market needs to break to the downside before a convincing opportunity will reveal itself.