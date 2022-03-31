- GameStop stock falls by over 7% on Wednesday.
- AMC also falls sharply, down nearly 13% by the close.
- GME falls back to 200-day moving average.
GameStop stock (GME) fell on Wednesday as meme stocks began to pause for breath after a strong rally over the previous week. GameStop has rallied nearly 20% in the past week despite yesterday's falls. The performance for AMC is even stronger. Meme stocks came back into focus as risk attitudes recovered from the shock of the Ukraine conflict and the massive surge in energy prices. Interest rates were also marked higher, but the Fed appears confident in the strength of the US economy, and so risk assets caught a bounce. Initially, it was only high-quality large-cap stocks that benefitted, but last week saw this spread back into the more retail-orientated space as retail traders returned to some old favorites.
GameStop Stock News
Ryan Cohen has decided to follow the lead of fellow meme stock CEO Adam Aron of AMC Entertainment in taking to Twitter. Ryan Cohen, the GME CEO, posed the question today:
Who is more reprehensible, hedge fund short sellers or overpriced consultants?— Ryan Cohen (@ryancohen) March 31, 2022
Naturally, the question generated much interest and response. Naturally, most of the responses were positive with neither short-sellers nor consultants finding much love from the Twittersphere. This is most likely referring to the dispute between Boston Consulting Group and GameStop. GameStop (GME) hired Boston Consulting in 2019, and Boston Consulting has now sued GameStop for about $30 million in fees, according to Bloomberg.
The overpriced consultants at BCG are picking a fight with the wrong company… @BCG— Ryan Cohen (@ryancohen) March 24, 2022
GameStop also has a history with short-sellers. It was a short squeeze of epic proportions that kicked off the whole GME move last year. The stock had been heavily shorted using both stock and derivatives. Targetting short-sellers is an odd one since without them the epic squeeze could not have happened. Short-sellers are not liked by the retail community but are necessary to ensure prices remain accurate and reflect company performance and fundamentals. Without short-sellers, Ponzi schemes and pump and dumps are much easier and widespread. Lack of short-sellers generally leads to more fraud and less accountability.
GameStop Stock Forecast
We saw the trend line worked again perfectly on this spike. On Wednesday, we called for recent gains in AMC and GME to stall and urged traders to take some profits. It has played out exactly as we wrote.
Historically, we can see that each spike in GME comes back down pretty quickly. It is likely to be the same this time. AMC also does the same, but often the spike is followed by a sharp fall as we say on Wednesday before a last dying push by bulls. But both AMC and GME have shown that the spikes do not last, so we expect the same again. Many readers will be GME or AMC devotees and do not wish to hear this, but trading is not about emotion or devotion to stocks. It is about making money. That is what traders' devotion should be too.
GME stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays within a touching distance of 1.1100 after US data
EUR/USD has struggled to shake off the bearish pressure after the latest data releases from the US. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the annual Core PCE Price Index edged higher to 5.4% in February from 5.2% in January, coming in slightly lower than the market expectation of 5.5%.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3100 after US inflation report
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate above 1.3100 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Although the data from the US showed that the core PCE inflation rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in February, the US Dollar Index stays in positive territory.
Gold climbs above $1,930 amid retreating US yields
Gold has extended its rebound and climbed above $1,930 in the early American session on Thursday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day following the US PCE inflation data.
Why XRP price at $20 seems more plausible than $589
XRP price shows an extremely optimistic setup that forecasts a retest of its all-time high and a double-digit target. On-chain metrics show that whales have been accumulating Ripple, adding credence to the thesis.
Why is NIO stock trading higher?
NIO edged higher on Friday despite some other retail interest stocks starting to reverse recent momentum gains. NIO has now gained for three straight sessions, although most gains are modest.