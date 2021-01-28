Gamestop (GME) Stock News: GME shares break $500 in Thursday’s pre-market

GME cannot be stopped, where will it end?

Brokers put restrictions on new positions in Gamestop (GME).

Gamestop (GME) still has a huge short interest.

Gamestop (GME) shares continued moving higher in early trading on Thursday, with GME having broken through $500 in early pre-market trading.

See also Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Are shares going to break $500 today?

Multiple brokers put restrictions on trading in Gamestop (GME) and related shares on Thursday as the furore over the wallstreetbets phenomenon continued.

Robinhood reportedly put up the following “we are restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only, including $AMC, $BB, $BBBY, $EXPR, $GME, $KOSS, $NAKD and $NOK. We also raised margin requirements for certain securities.”

Interactive brokers meanwhile tweeted:

Gamestop (GME) appeared to suffer on the back of these restrictions, with GME shares falling sharply from above $500 to below $300 before the market opened. However normal service was resumed once the regular session began and currently GME is back above $400, having been halted to the upside numerous times.

Wallstreetbets forum on Reddit continues to discuss GME and to add members now accounting over 4 million members and many other readers.

Short interest still high

S3 partners pointed out that the short interest in Gamestop remains stubbornly high and still above 100%. The initial reasoning behind the move, the short squeeze, remains in place.

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.