Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Don’t get gamed!

- Gamestop stock jumped 57% on January 13.
- New board member appointments got the train moving.
- Insider selling fails to stop the GME rally.
Gamestop (GME) is a video game and consumer electronics retailer with a global network of stores selling new and second-hand video games and related products. Shares in Gamestop (GME) suffered in the early stages of the pandemic last March but recovered strongly as investors saw potential from stay-at-home gamers and, the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox releases. GME closed out the year at $18.84.
GME stock: 2021 to infinity and beyond
Gamestop (GME) last week announced that Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen and two other Chewy executives would be joining GME’s board. Cohen reportedly wants to push Gamestop (GME) to adopt a more online strategy and now with three board seats, he can target this goal more aggressively.
Short squeeze
Gamestop was a well-shorted stock with 68 million shares shorted as of Dec 31, 2020. According to the Wall Street Journal, 138% of the shares were sold short. This kind of massive short-selling can happen, as shares can be loaned by holders more than once. Once the stock started to rally, this short squeeze added to panic buying and the stock rallied 57% on Jan 13. The stock was also popular among the /wallstreetbets reddit community, which numbers nearly 2M users.
Insider selling doesn’t stop the rally
While a short squeeze can make for huge moves, the underlying fundamentals of the stock have not changed. Gamestop reported on Monday last week that revenue for the nine-week holiday shopping season was up 3.1% from a year earlier, but Gamestop (GME) fell 11% on Friday. SEC documents showed three directors sold stock totalling $2.7Mm while one director sold stock for a total value of $17Mm. GME stock then rallied on Tuesday trading above $40 early in the session and trending heavily on the /wallstreetbets reddit chat.
The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has received compensation for writing this article. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to do your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor. This article is for information purposes only. We/I do not provide personalized recommendations. I make no representations as to accuracy, completeness, the suitability of this information. I will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information display or use. I will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.2150 as Yellen testifies
EUR/USD has been extending its gains amid an upbeat market mood as Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testifies. She is calling on Congress to act big.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 as markets watch Yellen, UK vaccines
GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.
Gold recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region
Gold gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. A modest USD pullback was seen as a key factor that benefitted the metal. The risk-on mood, rallying US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
Ethereum explodes targeting record highs at $2,000, crypto bull cycle on track
Ethereum seems to have stolen Bitcoin’s spotlight, leading the cryptocurrency price action. The pioneer altcoin is up 13% in 24 hours after hitting above the former January peak at $1,350. For now, all eyes are glued on Ethereum’s ability to hit new all-time highs.
US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00
DXY met sellers in the 91.00 neighbourhood on Monday and now retreats to the 90.50 region on turnaround Tuesday.