Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Don’t get gamed!

Gamestop stock jumped 57% on January 13.

New board member appointments got the train moving.

Insider selling fails to stop the GME rally.

Gamestop (GME) is a video game and consumer electronics retailer with a global network of stores selling new and second-hand video games and related products. Shares in Gamestop (GME) suffered in the early stages of the pandemic last March but recovered strongly as investors saw potential from stay-at-home gamers and, the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox releases. GME closed out the year at $18.84.

GME stock: 2021 to infinity and beyond

Gamestop (GME) last week announced that Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen and two other Chewy executives would be joining GME’s board. Cohen reportedly wants to push Gamestop (GME) to adopt a more online strategy and now with three board seats, he can target this goal more aggressively.

Short squeeze

Gamestop was a well-shorted stock with 68 million shares shorted as of Dec 31, 2020. According to the Wall Street Journal, 138% of the shares were sold short. This kind of massive short-selling can happen, as shares can be loaned by holders more than once. Once the stock started to rally, this short squeeze added to panic buying and the stock rallied 57% on Jan 13. The stock was also popular among the /wallstreetbets reddit community, which numbers nearly 2M users.

Insider selling doesn’t stop the rally

While a short squeeze can make for huge moves, the underlying fundamentals of the stock have not changed. Gamestop reported on Monday last week that revenue for the nine-week holiday shopping season was up 3.1% from a year earlier, but Gamestop (GME) fell 11% on Friday. SEC documents showed three directors sold stock totalling $2.7Mm while one director sold stock for a total value of $17Mm. GME stock then rallied on Tuesday trading above $40 early in the session and trending heavily on the /wallstreetbets reddit chat.