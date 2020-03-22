G20 Finance Ministers will hold teleconference at 1100GMT on Monday, March 23. Markets will be tuning in for updates on stimulus efforts to battle the economic slowdown pertaining to nations going into economic lockdown to help decrease the spread of the virus.

There is a flight to cash and the US dollar, taking the DXY a pip away from the 103 handle last week and sending the S&P 500 down to a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the GFC recovery.