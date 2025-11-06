FX Today: US flash U-Mich gauge and the Canadian jobs report come to the fore

The US Dollar (USD) added to Wednesday’s small correction, slipping back to multi-day lows in the context of a widespread recovery in the risk-associated galaxy. In the meantime, the US federal government shutdown extended further, hitting a record with still no solution in sight.

Here’s what to watch on Friday, November 7:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) retreated for the second consecutive day on Thursday, coming under extra selling pressure amid shrinking US yields across the curve, shutdown concerns, and the improved tone in the risk complex. The flash U-Mich Consumer Sentiment and the New York Fed Consumer Inflation Expectations survey will wrap up the docket. In addition, the Fed’s Williams, Jefferson and Miran are due to speak.

EUR/USD rose to multi-day highs well past the 1.1500 barrier on the back of the offered stance in the Greenback. Balance of Trade results in Germany are next on tap on the domestic calendar alongside the speech by the ECB’s Elderson.

GBP/USD gathered strong upside impulse and surpassed the 1.3100 mark following the BoE’s steady hand and the US Dollar’s correction. Next on tap across the Channel will be the Halifax House Price Index, followed by the BBA Mortgage Rate.

In quite a choppy week, USD/JPY edged markedly lower, revisiting the sub-153.00 zone and leaving behind Wednesday’s solid performance. The BoJ Summary of Opinions, along with the preliminary Coincident and Leading Economic Indexes, will be the salient data releases in Japan.

AUD/USD built on Wednesday’s recovery, heading toward the area beyond the key 0.6500 hurdle once again on Thursday. Next in Oz will be the Balance of Trade results.

WTI prices retreated for the third day in a row, easing below the $60.00 mark per barrel as traders assessed the potential resurgence of supply glut amid weaker demand.

Gold regained some balance and climbed to three-day highs past the $4,000 mark per troy ounce following the selling pressure on the US Dollar and rising uncertainty surrounding the US shutdown. Silver prices built on Wednesday’s gains and approached the key $49.00 mark per ounce, or three-day highs.