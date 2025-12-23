The USD/CAD pair extends the previous day's rejection slide from the 1.3800 mark and attracts some follow-through selling for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Spot prices remain depressed through the early European session and currently trade just above the 1.3730 area, or the lowest level since September 17, touched last week.

The said area also represents an ascending trend-line support extending from the 1.3540 area, or the year-to-date low set in July, which, if broken, will be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. This will set the stage for an extension of the USD/CAD pair's downfall from the vicinity of mid-1.4100s, or November swing highs, which constituted the formation of a double-top pattern on the daily chart.

Meanwhile, the USD/CAD pair remains beneath the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently pegged near the 1.3900 mark, preserving a bearish bias. The average is starting to edge lower and should cap any meaningful recovery attempts. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) holds below the Signal line and under the zero mark, while the negative histogram contracts, suggesting fading downside momentum.

The Relative Strength Index at 31 is near oversold and could slow the slide. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing break below the aforementioned trend-line support before placing fresh bearish bets around the USD/CAD pair and positioning for further losses. Traders now look to the monthly Canadian GDP, which, along with the prelim US Q3 GDP and Durable Goods Orders, might provide some impetus later during the North American session.

As long as spot prices are contained below the long-term average, rallies would stay corrective, and bears would retain the upper hand. A bullish crossover in MACD and a sustained move above zero would hint at an upside transition, while RSI edging back toward 40–50 would reflect stabilizing momentum. A daily close below the rising trend line would reassert the decline, whereas a recovery above the mean would open room for a broader rebound.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

USD/CAD daily chart