WTI declines below $58.00 as US considers selling seized Venezuelan crude

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $57.80 during the early European trading hours on Tuesday. The WTI price declines after rising more than 2% in the previous session as US President Donald Trump said that he might sell Venezuelan crude that he has seized.

Reuters reported late Monday that Trump said the United States (US) would maybe keep and maybe sell the oil it had seized off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks. He further stated that the US would also keep the seized ships. "Maybe we will sell it, maybe we will keep it," Trump said, adding it might also be used to replenish the United States' strategic reserves.

On the other hand, ongoing tensions in the Russia–Ukraine conflict revived concerns over potential supply disruptions and might lift the WTI price. On Monday, Russia intensified its strikes on the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa, causing widespread power cuts and threatening the region's maritime infrastructure. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the repeated attacks were an attempt by Moscow to block Ukraine's access to maritime logistics.

Traders await the release of the American Petroleum Institute (API) crude oil stockpiles report later on Tuesday. A larger-than-expected crude oil inventory draw indicates stronger demand and could boost the WTI price, while a bigger build than estimated signals weaker demand or excess supply, which might drag the WTI price lower.