TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

FX Today: The RBA is expected to keep rates unchanged

FX Today: The RBA is expected to keep rates unchanged
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) extended its march north, retesting new three-month highs as investors continued to assess the post-FOMC scenario and the likelihood that the Federal Reserve might hold its hand in December. On another page, there was no news surrounding a potential deal to end the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Here’s what to watch on Tuesday, November 4:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced for the fourth consecutive day, hitting new multi-week tops and faltering just pips away from the psychological 100.00 hurdle. The RCM/TIPP Economic Optimism Index is next on tap, ahead of the API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. The Fed’s Bowman is also due to speak.

EUR/USD extended its decline and traded at shouting distance of the key 1.1500 neighbourhood for the first time since August. The ECB’s Lagarde will speak, while Germany’s Factory Orders, seconded by the final HCOB Services PMI in Germany and the Euroland, and Producer Prices in the broader bloc are all expected on November 5.

GBP/USD remained on the defensive, trading in the area of seven-month lows near 1.3100 amid the continuation of the uptrend in the Greenback and domestic fiscal concerns. The final S&P Global Services PMI will be released on November 5..

USD/JPY alternated gains with losses in the upper end of its current range near 154.00. The BoJ will publish its Minutes in what will be the sole event on the Japanese calendar.

AUD/USD clinched its fourth consecutive day of losses, coming closer to the 0.6520 level, or multi-day lows. The RBA is widely expected to keep its OCR unchaged, while other data releases will feature the Ai Group Industry Index.

WTI came under pressure, breaking below the $61.00 mark per barrel as traders continued to evaluate the OPEC+’s plans to pause output hikes.

Gold picked up some traction and advanced beyond the $4,000 mark per troy ounce, recovering part of last week’s intense pullback. Silver prices, retreated modestly, adding to Friday’s losses near the $48.00 mark per ounce.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.1500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from upbeat ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for October, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD erases daily recovery gains but manages to hold above 1.3000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Better-than-expected employment and PMI data from the US help the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold rebounds following Tuesday's sharp decline and gains more than 1% on the day near $3,970. The risk-averse market atmosphere allows XAU/USD to edge higher but the renewed USD strength after upbeat US data seems to be limiting the pair's bullish potential.

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

The major central banks have embarked on balance sheet reduction programmes. The main risk associated with these programmes is their potential to dry up money markets by depriving commercial banks of the central bank reserves they need to satisfy the liquidity requirements.

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers