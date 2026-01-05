FX Today: Gold surges past $4,400 as Venezuela crisis shakes financial markets

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 6:

Over the weekend, the United States (US) military entered Venezuela, capturing and bringing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, to New York. According to the latest developments, Maduro is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and will face narco-terrorism and possession of destructive weapons charges. Moreover, US President Donald Trump said that Washington might make a fresh military intervention if Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, did not accommodate his demands.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near the 98.30 price region, with market participants closely watching the impact of US intervention in Venezuela on oil prices to assess potential broader financial markets implications and spillovers into the foreign exchange market. The price of WTI oil dropped modestly at the beginning of the day and is now moving back toward around $58 per barrel.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.03% -0.56% -0.38% 0.18% -0.26% -0.34% 0.00% EUR 0.03% -0.53% -0.31% 0.21% -0.23% -0.30% 0.04% GBP 0.56% 0.53% 0.19% 0.74% 0.30% 0.23% 0.57% JPY 0.38% 0.31% -0.19% 0.56% 0.11% 0.04% 0.38% CAD -0.18% -0.21% -0.74% -0.56% -0.44% -0.51% -0.18% AUD 0.26% 0.23% -0.30% -0.11% 0.44% -0.08% 0.26% NZD 0.34% 0.30% -0.23% -0.04% 0.51% 0.08% 0.34% CHF -0.00% -0.04% -0.57% -0.38% 0.18% -0.26% -0.34% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US published the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which registered 47.9 in December, a 0.3% decrease from 48.2 in November and the lowest reading of 2025. The data came in weaker than the expected 48.3, sending the US Dollar (USD) lower in the American session.

Gold started the week on a bullish note and climbed above $4,440 as heightened geopolitical tensions helped XAU/USD hold its ground amid US land strikes on Venezuela, leading to the capture of its President, Nicolás Maduro.

EUR/USD trimmed almost all its intraday losses but remains under moderate selling pressure and trades below 1.1720 on Monday. The pair stays on the back foot as the USD benefits from the cautious market mood.

GBP/USD trades at a five-month high, not far from the 1.3550 mark, in the American session on Monday, as the USD accelerated its slump following the release of the December ISM Manufacturing PMI.

USD/JPY is trading near the 156.30 price zone. The Japanese Yen (JPY) found additional support after Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated that the central bank will continue raising interest rates if economic and price projections materialize.

AUD/USD is on a green note trading near the 0.6710 level on Monday, extending its last week's gains.

Looking ahead, the preliminary estimate of the German December Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is scheduled for Tuesday, with expectations of inflation rising .2% Year-over-Year (YoY) and 0.4% Month-over-Month (MoM). On Wednesday, the Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will be released alongside the Eurozone HICP, the US ADP Employment Change, and the Jolts Job Openings report.