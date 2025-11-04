TRENDING:
FX Today: Focus shifts to ISM Services PMI as US shutdown nears record

Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) kept pushing higher on Tuesday, flirting with six-month highs as traders continued to weigh the Federal Reserve's (Fed) next move after last week’s meeting. Growing expectations that the Committee might stay on hold in December are keeping the US Dollar well bid. Meanwhile, Washington remains stuck in gridlock, with no sign yet of a deal to end the ongoing government shutdown.

Here’s what to watch on Wednesday, November 5:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced for the fifth day in a row, challenging multi-month highs and finally surpassing the psychological 100.00 barrier. The usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications are due, ahead of ADP Employment Change, the final S&P Global Services PMI, the ISM Services PMI, and the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles.

EUR/USD weakened further, breaching well below the 1.1500 support for the first time since early August. Germany’s Factory Orders, seconded by the final HCOB Services PMI in Germany and the Euroland, and Producer Prices in the broader bloc will all be published.

There was no respite for the selling pressure on the British Pound, sending GBP/USD to fresh multi-month lows in the 1.3020-1.3010 band. Next on tap across the Channel will be the final S&P Global Services PMI.

USD/JPY traded on the defensive, setting aside Monday’s gains and retreating to three-day lows near 153.30 on the back of a persistent risk-off sentiment. An interesting docket in Japan will feature the Average Cash Earnings, followed by the Reuters Tankan Index and the final S&P Global Services PMI.

AUD/USD fell to multi-day lows, receding below the 0.6500 support following the RBA’s steady hand and the strong US Dollar.

WTI kept its business within the recent range, hovering around the $60.00 mark per barrel amid decent losses in response to oversupply fears and the firmer Greenback.

Gold dropped markedly, revisiting the $3,930 zone per troy ounce on the back of the stronger US Dollar and shrinking bets on a Fed rate cut in December. Silver prices followed suit, down for the third day in a row and breaking below the $47.00 mark per ounce.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

