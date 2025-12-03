TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

FX Today: Attention shifts to the US employment data

FX Today: Attention shifts to the US employment data
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) remained well on the defensive on Wednesday, receding to levels last seen in late October amid mounting bets for another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its meeting next week.

Here’s what to watch on Thursday, December 4:

The US Dollar (USD) kept its multi-day bearish leg well in place, this time dragging the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh five-week lows after breaking below the 99.00 support. Moving forward, the Challenger Job Cuts are due along with the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Balance of Trade results.

EUR/USD climbed to new two-month peaks, approaching 1.1680 and refocusing on the key 1.1700 barrier. The HCOB Construction PMI in Germany and the euro zone will be released along with Retail Sales in the bloc.

GBP/USD briefly surpassed the 1.3300 barrier and flirted with its key 200-day SMA amid the widespread negative performance of the Greenback. The S&P Global Construction PMI and the BoE’s DMP survey are next on tap on the UK calendar.

USD/JPY kept its choppy price action in place on Wednesday, declining markedly and with gains capped by the 156.00 hurdle. Next in Japan will be the publication of the weekly Foreign Bond Investment readings.

AUD/USD’s upside impulse was everything but abated on Wednesday, with spot advancing to the boundaries of the key 0.6600 yardstick. The Balance of Trade results and Household Spending are due in Oz.

WTI prices reversed Tuesday’s retracement, approaching the key $60.00 mark per barrel, as geopolitical concerns re-emerged in response to the lack of news around potential peace talks in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Gold prices clocked marked gains on Wednesday, advancing past the $4,200 mark per troy ounce following the intense offered stance in the Greenback. Silver prices hit an all-time peak in levels just shy of the $59.00 mark per ounce.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains well bid around 1.1680

EUR/USD remains well bid around 1.1680

EUR/USD is extending its weekly gains, climbing to its highest level since late October and trading closer to the 1.1700 barrier on Wednesday. In the meantime, the US Dollar remains on the back foot, weighed down by prospects of a dovish Fed and mixed US data releases.

GBP/USD keeps the upside in pace above 1.3300

GBP/USD keeps the upside in pace above 1.3300

GBP/USD is pushing higher, reclaiming the 1.3300 hurdle and beyond to clinch multi-week tops on Wednesday. The US Dollar remains under marked pressure as markets increasingly expect a more dovish Fed stance, giving the British Pound room to climb.

Gold clings to daily gains above $4,200

Gold clings to daily gains above $4,200

Gold is back on the front foot Wednesday, reclaiming the key $4,200 level per ounce and reversing Tuesday’s pullback. Stronger risk appetite in equities is still a headwind for the safe-haven trade, but persistent softness in the Greenback is giving the precious metal enough support to stay resilient.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP edge higher despite low institutional and retail demand 

Bitcoin is showcasing strength, trading marginally below $93,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are extending mild intraday gains, moving in tandem with Bitcoin and the larger cryptocurrency market.

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Japan’s new 'Sanaenomics' measures, named after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, are likely to boost growth and stabilise inflation in 2026. However, too much additional government stimulus may have unexpected consequences for the economy.

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

Ripple is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers