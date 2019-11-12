FX option expiries for Nov 12 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1000 1.5bn
- 1.1025 537m
- 1.1075 835m
- 1.1085 558m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2925 580m
