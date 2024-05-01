FX option expiries for May 1 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0610 620m
- 1.0650 1.2b
- 1.0700 584m
- 1.0795 521m
- 1.0800 689m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2335 552m
- 1.2350 816m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 154.00 1.3b
- 154.50 570m
- 155.75 671m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6495 455m
- 0.6500 600m
- 0.6950 545m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5940 2.2b
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8600 461m
