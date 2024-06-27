FX option expiries for June 27 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0650 2.2b
- 1.0700 4.5b
- 1.0725 681m
- 1.0740 851m
- 1.0750 1.5b
- 1.0780 908m
- 1.0800 1.2b
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2550 458m
- 1.2700 418m
- 1.2750 762m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 158.00 456m
- 158.75 405m
- 159.35 486m
- 159.50 745m
- 160.00 1.1b
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3500 470m
- 1.3635 503m
- 1.3675 1.4b
- 1.3700 1.7b
- 1.3705 990m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8400 630m
