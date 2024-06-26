FX option expiries for June 26 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0600 1.4b
- 1.0635 1.8b
- 1.0700 2.4b
- 1.0725 928m
- 1.0750 2b
- 1.0800 526m
- 1.0820 853m
- 1.0845 907m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2650 458m
- 1.2705 501m
- 1.2720 516m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8850 500m
- 0.8900 901m
- 0.8950 531m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 157.50 1.2b
- 158.95 777m
- 159.00 1.4b
- 159.50 705m
- 160.50 751m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6660 814m
- 0.6665 687m
- 0.6700 520m
- 0.6745 673m
- 0.6750 650m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3660 428m
- EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8400 630m
- 0.8475 898m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6250 410m
