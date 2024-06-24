FX option expiries for June 24 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0690 1.4b
- 1.0700 1.3b
- 1.0710 742m
- 1.0755 717m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2630 570m
- 1.2840 439m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.8910 1.1b
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6500 427m
- 0.6640 410m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3585 400m
- 1.3700 1.3b
