FX option expiries for July 4 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0640 408m
- 1.0650 706m
- 1.0730 440m
- 1.0770 881m
- 1.0775 889m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2750 460m
- 1.2790 475m
- 1.2800 552m
- NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.6130 1.4b
