FX option expiries for July 30 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below.
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.1700 1.1b
- 1.1750 487m
- 1.1850 1.5b
- 1.1900 1.2b
- 1.2000 538m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.3800 381m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 109.00 537m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9450 500m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.2400 785m
- 1.2450 735m
- 1.2500 835m
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1900, Eurozone GDP, US PCE Inflation eyed
EUR/USD holds the lower ground below 1.1900 amid broad-based US dollar rebound. The dollar benefits from covid woes, ignores Treasury yields pullback. US GDP backs Fed’s resistance to discuss tapering. A busy docket ahead, with focus on Eurozone GDP and US PCE inflation.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3950 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD pauses the advance and retreats towards 1.3850 ahead of the London open. The US dollar rebounds toward 92.00 after hitting a one-month low. Sterling remains underpinned on hopes that the BOE could be less dovish further due to a steady decline in the UK’s covid cases.
Gold set to test $1850 amid bullish technical setup, US PCE eyed
Gold price rallied nearly $23 on Thursday to reach the highest levels since July 15 at $1732, as the bulls got a fresh boost after piercing through the 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1821. Gold price settled the day at $1828, well above the 200-DMA.
Ripple bulldozes resistance, eyes $1.00
XRP price rebound has taken on an impulsive tone, lifting the cross-border remittances token near the convergence of the 200-day SMA with the longstanding inverse head-and-shoulders neckline around $0.775. Ripple falls short of triggering a double bottom pattern.
US Core PCE Price Index June Preview: Bad will not be bad enough
Inflation is rampant. Consumers, politicians, and economists have noticed. Even the Federal Reserve has concerns, though not enough to modify the easy money policy that is abetting the increases.