- Fuel Cell Energy reports earnings on Thursday, September 8 before open.
- Analysts expect revenue of $35.2 million.
- FCEL stock remains under pressure.
Update: FuelCell Energy (FCEL) reported earnings before the open. EPS was worse, $-0.08 versus $-0.06 but revenue was ahead $43.1 million versus $35.2 million. FCEL stock is down 4% in the premarket at $3.83.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) reports Q3 earnings before the open on Thursday. The stock remains under pressure, so earnings will be closely examined to see if there is any reason to arrest this trend.
FCEL stock earnings preview
FuelCell is expected to report earnings per share of $-0.06 and revenue of $35.2 million. FCEL stock has been under pressure as the company missed earnings last time out when it posted a much wider loss than had been expected. Q2 earnings were released on June 9. EPS was $-0.08 versus consensus at $-0.05. Revenue was $16.4 million, which was nearly half of where consensus stood at $32.6 million. Naturally, its stock suffered and fell 6% on the earnings release.
Since then FCEL stock has largely traded sideways. This period coincided with the summer relief rally in equities, which partly explained the sideways move despite poor earnings. All in all, the stock remains challenged and is down 31% so far in 2022. Despite it being in the green energy space, it has failed to benefit from interest in the sector. FuelCell produces fuel cell stations based largely on hydrogen power.
FuelCell has big problems, and until management address these it is too early to invest in my view. The company is running consecutive losses with no sign of profitability in sight. In the last three years, gross losses have increased from $1 to $12 million. In the same period revenues have increased by nearly 20%, so something is not working here. In Q2 FCEL said the large loss was down to costs. If a company cannot control its cost base and margins, then it will always be a difficulty.
Revenue is falling fairly consistently.
Gross profit is a gross loss and is all over the place.
Costs are rising.
Net income is consistently trending lower and lower.
Source: Refinitiv
FCEL stock forecast
Based on the above charts this looks too risky for my portfolio. Management needs to give some strong guidance as to how they plan to turn things around before it would tempt me, and I would need to see some tangible signs of success. That is not to say momentum cannot be a short-term factor, but right now I do not see this as a longer-term play. The market tends to agree, given its performance this year. $3.18 is supported on the chart and then the June low at $2.87 would be the target. The recent spike has failed at the 200-day moving average, another bearish signal. Breaking this 200-day moving average would be required to change momentum, but that seems unlikely.
FCEL daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
