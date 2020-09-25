France’s Beaune rejects UK 'intimidation' on post-Brexit deal - FT

France's Europe Minister Clément Beaune called the UK warnings about the post-Brexit transport delays as tactical posturing, Reuters reports, citing the Financial Times interview.

Key quotes

“Of course, the signals that have been sent in the past few days are damaging.”

“We won’t fall for a kind of intimidation at the European level.”

Market reaction

GBP/USD trades better bid above 1.2750 ahead of the London open, courtesy of a stall in the US dollar’s rally and coronavirus vaccine hopes. The further upside, however, may remain elusive amid looming Brexit uncertainty.