Forex Today: US inflation data and ECB decision set to rock markets, cryptos consolidate gains

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, June 10:
Markets are experiencing the calm before the dual storm of US CPI and the ECB decision. The dollar has been holding up despite a drop in Treasury yields while gold and oil are on the back foot. Cryptocurrencies are consolidating Wednesday's gains.
The US dollar is at the upper end of its range ahead of the release of US Consumer Price Index figures. After April's jump, headline inflation is forecast to accelerate to 4.7% YoY and a 5% read could trigger a substantial upside move in the greenback. Core CPI is set to rise to 3.5% YoY.
Treasury yields have been on the back foot, with returns on 10-year bonds dropping below 1.50%, contradicting the uptrend in the dollar and the decrease in gold and oil prices. Inflation data is critical ahead of next week's Federal Reserve's all-important decision.
The second critical event of the week and the day happens in Frankfurt. The European Central Bank is expected to leave its current bond-buying program unchanged at a total scope of €1.85 trillion yet speculation is rife about the current pace of purchases. Europe's prospects have substantially improved but core inflation remains tame and the vaccination program still has to catch up to do.
European Central Bank Preview: Why June's decision presents a buy the dip opportunity
GBP/USD has been consolidating around 1.41 amid several concerns. The UK reported the highest number of daily cases since late February, as the Delta COVID-19 variant continues spreading despite Britain's well-advanced immunization effort.
The EU and the UK are at odds over the implementation of the Northern Irish protocols, with an EU official saying that patience is running thin. Outgoing Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said the economy is going "gangbusters" on Wednesday, but his upside impact on the pound have faded away.
Bitcoin has received a boost from El Salvador's decision to include the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies as a legal tender. Moreover, Interactive Brokers, one of the world's largest trading houses, will reportedly allow trading cryptos. Ethereum and other digital assets have also recovered.
See El Salvador recognizes BTC as legal tender, BTC and altcoins look ready to pop off
EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.
GBP/USD remains poised to drop below 1.4100, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD treads water above 1.4100 ahead of the London open. The US dollar remains steady and exerts pressure on the pair. Brexit concerns, Delta strain added to the British pound struggle. US inflation awaited.
Gold extends losses below $1,900 ahead of ECB, US inflation
Gold remains pressured for the third consecutive day below $1900 as sellers attack weekly bottom. US dollar trades firmer while Treasury yields nurse losses, as traders await the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the European Central Bank (ECB) outcomes.
XLM price in search of foothold to advance 33%
XLM price saw a nice leg up as it rallied with the rest of the crypto market on Wednesday. However, the exhaustion of buying pressure seems apparent as red candlesticks evolve. Stellar could slide lower to tag an immediate support barrier or retest the recent swing low.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
When the Federal Reserve moved its price measurement to inflation averaging last September the governors were carefully insulating rate policy from this year’s expected acceleration in consumer costs.