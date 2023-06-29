Forex Today: US economic data supports the Dollar, more inflation data ahead

On Friday, the Asian session will be highlighted by Japanese inflation data and the official Chinese PMI. In addition, Japan will also report the Unemployment Rate, Industrial Production, and Housing Starts, while Australia is set to release the Price Sector Credit. The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence is also due. Later in the day, the Eurozone CPI and the US Core PCE will gather market attention.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, June 30:
The US Dollar Index posted its highest daily close in two weeks, above 103.30, boosted by robust US data that keeps alive expectations of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Initial Jobless Claims dropped more than expected to 239K, the lowest in four weeks, and Q1 GDP growth figures were revised significantly higher from an annual rate of 1.3% to 2%. Usually, GDP numbers in the third reading are revised by one or two decimals; it was not the case and was completely unexpected. The positive numbers were mostly received positively on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones advancing 0.80% while the Nasdaq finished flat.
On Friday, the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index will be released. It is a key inflation number, expected to remain at 4.7% YoY. These numbers will be closely watched and could impact Fed rate hike expectations. The recent round of US data has increased the likelihood of a rate hike at the July meeting, according to market pricing.
During the Asian session, China will release the June Manufacturing PMI, which is expected to remain under 50, while the Non-Manufacturing PMI is seen slowing from 54.5 to 50.8.
EUR/USD posted its lowest close in two weeks, under 1.0900. The pair dropped for the second day in a row, approaching the 20-day Simple Moving Average, on the back of a stronger US Dollar. German inflation rebounded as expected. On Friday, the Eurozone Consumer Price Index is due, while Germany will report May Retail Sales and the Unemployment rate.
Commerzbank on German inflation:
The June figures only interrupt the downward trend in the inflation rate and do not mark its end. Both the overall rate and the core rate will trend downward in the coming months, but the core rate in particular will probably remain significantly above the ECB target of 2% for an extended period of time.
GBP/USD extended its decline and traded below 1.2600, closing under the 20-day SMA. A new estimate of UK Q1 GDP will be released on Friday. Despite firm tightening expectations from the Bank of England, they are offering no support to the Pound.
USD/JPY jumped with positive US economic data towards 145.00, continuing its move higher. Positive data from Japan, including a 1.3% increase in May Retail Sales, did not help the Yen. With the Bank of Japan signaling no pivot in the short term from its ultra-accommodative monetary policy, the USD/JPY could continue to rally, triggering more comments about currency moves from Japanese officials. During the Asian session, the Tokyo Consumer Price Index, Industrial Production, and Unemployment Rate are due.
The Australian Dollar outperformed on Thursday, supported by better-than-expected Australian Retail Sales data, which partially offset soft Consumer Price Index numbers. On Friday, Australia will report Private Sector Credit. AUD/USD rebounded modestly after being able to hold above 0.6600.
USD/CAD finished flat on Thursday, around 1.3250. The rally faced resistance at the 20-day SMA and pulled back. April's GDP data from Canada is due on Friday.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears looking to pounce on a bullish correction
AUD/USD was correcting on Thursday from the lows despite a firmer US Dollar and the current tracked the stock market and leaned against domestic data that showed Retail Sales rose a surprisingly strong 0.7% in May, adding marginally to the case for a further rise in interest rates from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
EUR/USD steadies below 1.0900 as Fed hawks, US data supersede ECB optimists, EU/US inflation clues eyed
EUR/USD grinds near the weekly low surrounding 1.0860 as bears attack the monthly support line amid early Friday in Asia. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as the top-tier inflation numbers from the Eurozone and the US loom.
Gold bears keep control, focus on $1,885 and Fed inflation gauge
Gold price licks its wounds at the lowest levels in three months, stays bearish despite late Thursday’s corrective bounce off multi-day low to around $1,908 amid the early hours of Friday’s Asian session. The XAU/USD dropped to a fresh low since March 15 before bouncing off $1,893.
UK passes bill to recognize crypto as “regulated financial activity”, boosts adoption in Europe
The United Kingdom became part of the list of nations that have officially brought regulations to cryptocurrencies and digital assets.
After losing 35% earlier in week, MULN jumps 9% at Thursday open
Mullen Automotive stock gained more than 9% at the open on Thursday after shedding 35% in this week's first three sessions.